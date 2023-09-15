Team India's leaked ODI World Cup jersey sparks massive social media furore over 2 stars instead of 3 in Asia Cup kit

In less than three weeks, India's World Cup campaign will get underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai when the hosts take on five-time champions Australia in their opener on October 8. The Rohit Sharma-led side are presently in the midst of their Asia Cup campaign in Sri Lanka where they are up against Bangladesh in an inconsequential Super Four game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The team has already qualified for the final on Sunday at the same venue where they will face hosts and defending champions Sri Lanka. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup Super 4) The World Cup jersey leak sparked a social media furore over a certain intricate detail which made it different from that of the jersey worn in the ongoing Asia Cup campaign.

The only difference as seen in the leaked picture of the World Cup jersey with that of the Asia Cup jersey stands in the number of stars it has over the BCCI emblem on the chest. The Asia Cup jersey has three as opposed to the World Cup jersey which has two. By why the difference?

The Asia Cup jersey, being a white-ball kit for the Indian team, has three stars signifying the India's three World Cup wins - two in the ODI format in 1983 and 2011 and one in the T20 format in 2007. Hence, the jersey for the ODI World Cup has only two stars signifying the two World Cup trophy hauls for the Men in Blue.

Talking about the Indian team, they will play nine matches in the group stage with ties against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, South Africa and two Qualifier teams. The blockbuster clash against Pakistan will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. India will be playing their group games at nine of the 10 venues designated for World Cup matches across th country. India will be playing at Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. The only venue where the team won't be playing is Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

