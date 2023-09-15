India, Pakistan fans engage in huge debate after Zaman Khan refuses to run out non-striker in Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

It is strange, rather baffling, when an act, well within he the laws of the game and later added necessary changes to de-stigmatise it, is still looked down upon or not made to full use, especially when the team stands on he doorstep of a crucial win or loss. On Saturday, hours after Pakistan went down by two wickets in the virtual semifinal of the Asia Cup tie against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, a picture of pacer Zaman Khan, who bowled by the final over, went viral with the bowler is seen in action moment before releasing the ball and the non-striker is seen inches outside the crease. The missed opportunity for Pakistan thereafter sparked a hug debate on social media among India and Pakistan fans. Zaman let go of the opportunity and later Asalanka smashed a four off the penultimate ball and managed two runs in the last ball to guide Sri Lanka to the Asia Cup final

The picture is from the final two balls of the Super Four match where Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana was at the non-striker's end having walked in as the new batter after Pramod Madushan sacrificed his wicket to get Charith Asalanka on strike. In the picture, Pathirana can clearly be seen standing inches outside the crease at the moment when Zaman is about to release the ball. Had he gained advantage of at least one of the balls, Sri Lanka would have been left with six to win from one ball. But Zaman let go of the opportunity instead and later Asalanka smashed a four off the penultimate ball and managed two runs in the last ball to guide Sri Lanka to the Asia Cup final while Pakistan were knocked out.

ALSO READ: India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup Super 4

Law 38.3 of the MCC, which pertains to the “Non-striker leaving his/her ground early, clearly states that, “At any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground.”

Later in 2022, the Lord's-based MCC, the sole authority on the laws of cricket, moved the law from Law 41 (Unfair Play) to Law 38 (Runout). Yet, the debate that sparked between India and Pakistan fans over Zaman's missed opportunity centered around words like "grace" and "dignity".

Here are some of the posts…

Sri Lanka are now through to the Asia Cup final for the 12th time and will have the opportunity to defend the title against India on Sunday. The Men in Blue had defeated Sri Lanka earlier this week to make the final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON