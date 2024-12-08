Rohit Sharma reacts after India’s meek surrender to Australia in Adelaide: ‘There isn’t much time…’

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that Australia completely outplayed them in the second Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The skipper also said that his side failed to grab crucial opportunities and the hosts made them pay. The visitors stumbled to a ten-wicket loss in Adelaide after the batters put up a disappointing show in both innings. Even experienced campaigners such as Rohit and Virat Kohli did not show any fight in the middle and as a result, India were bowled out cheaply. India's captain Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after he is bowled out by his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins. (Photo by Michael ERREY / AFP)(AFP)

In the second innings, India managed just 175 runs and it was just due to counter-attacking innings played by Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Australia were set a target of just 19 and the hosts had no problem in chasing down the total as the side did so in just 3.2 overs.

"Disappointing week for us. We didn't play well enough to win the game and Australia played better than us. There were times in the game where we could have grabbed those opportunities but we failed to do that and that has cost us the game," said Rohit Sharma at the post-match presentation.

Australia wrapped up the game in the first session of Day 3 and hence the Adelaide content marked the shortest Test match between India and Australia. This is also the fourth shortest completed Test in Australia in terms of balls bowled.

‘What we did in Perth was special’

Rohit Sharma who missed the series opener in Perth said that the win under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah was pretty special. India had won the Perth Test by 295 runs to gain a 1-0 series lead. However, Pat Cummins and Australia have bounced back strongly to bring the series on level terms.

“Yeah absolutely, I mean look you know what we did in Perth was very very special and we wanted to come out here and do that again but again we know that every Test match has its own challenge. We knew it was going to be challenging with the pink ball but again like I said you know Australia was better than us,” said Rohit Sharma.

India and Australia will now square off in the third Test at the Gabba, Brisbane. The match will be played from December 14-18.

“Yeah, we're quite looking forward to it. There's not much time in between as well. You know we just want to go out there and think about what we did right, you know in Pert,h and also what we did last time when we were here,” said Rohit Sharma.

There are some really good memories there but hopefully, you know we understand the challenge of every Test match is fresh so we want to start well and play well.