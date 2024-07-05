Rohit Sharma's mother skips doctor's appointment to attend Wankhede ceremony, showers son with kisses in adorable video

It was the biggest day in the career of Rohit Sharma, who led India to a T20 World Cup win last week in Barbados with a victory against South Africa in the final. Hence, his mother, Poornima, could not have skipped the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. She even missed her doctor's appointment to see her son celebrate the World Cup victory in front of a packed stadium with more than 30,000 chanting his name. Rohit Sharma with his mother during the Wankhede ceremony

Later, in an emotional moment, the India captain went to the president’s box at the Wankhede Stadium to meet his mother. However, despite repeated requests for privacy, Rohit was immediately surrounded by media and fans hoping to get a selfie. But Poornima was just elated meeting her son after more than a month's time and showered the 37-year-old with kisses as the adorable video instantly went viral on social media.

Speaking to Indian Express, Poornima revealed that Rohit had already planned on quitting the T20I format before heading for the World Cup.

“I have never thought I would see this day. Before going to the World Cup, he had come to meet us and said that he wanted to quit T20Is after this. I just said try to win. I was not feeling well today and had a doctor’s appointment, but I still came as I wanted to see this day,” she said.

“I can’t express my happiness. Look at the cheering. I have never experienced this kind of atmosphere. The amount of love he is getting is because of his hard work and dedication. I’m the happiest mother today. What more can I ask now! This day won’t come again in life. As he was taking the lap of honour, it was an emotional moment as he has been playing for a day like this”

It wasn't only his mother, but brother Vishal, former MCA secretary PV Shetty and residents of Sportsline Society, where Rohit grew up, were all present at the Wankhede Stadium.

“We came here as sir (PV Shetty) said we all should go. He took all of us. I was young when I saw Rohit winning the 2007 (ICC World T20) title but this one is special. The huge cheer he got shows how much Mumbai loves him,” his brother Vishal said.