Rohit Sharma never agrees to face me, Virat Kohli always gets irked when I dismiss him: Mohammad Shami spills beans

Premier paceman Mohammad Shami made some scintillating revelations while talking about bowling to batting maestros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the net sessions. Shami is currently recovering from an ankle injury and has not played competitive cricket since the ODI World Cup 2023. The Indian pacer has recently returned to the nets, where he was seen bowling in an attempt to regain full recovery. Shami is among one of the few players alongside Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the 2015 ODI World Cup-winning squad, who are still a pivotal part of the Indian team. The Troika has played a lot of cricket together in the past decade as Shami spilled beans about the two betters recently. India's captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami celebrate.(PTI)

During a podcast, Shami was asked to choose between Rohit and Virat, who is more difficult to face in the nets, and the Indian paceman stunned everyone with his revelation.

The 32-year-old asserted that Rohit doesn't like to face him in the nets and always avoids locking horns with him, while on the other hand, he shared a healthy battle with Kohli, who tries to play different shots against him.

"They (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) don't like facing me in the nets. I have said this in many interviews. It's like a very friendly bond with Virat. We keep on challenging each other. He tries to play different shots against me, while I try me best to dismiss him. This friendship keeps us motivated, which helps us giving our hundred per cent," Shami told Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel.

The star paceman also revealed that Kohli gets a bit irked whenever he gets the better of him in the nets.

"I always set the field well and then ask Virat to come and bat against me. Rohit never agrees to face me in the nets. He straight away says no. I have dismissed Virat twice or thrice in the nets. He always gets irked," he added.

Meanwhile, Shami also opened up on the his close group of friends in the Indian team which includes Kohli and Ishan Sharma who are in touch with them on regular basis.

"There is a group of close friends which has Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli and a few former cricketers and we keep talking to each other on the phone. But it's not like we speak regularly to each other," Shami said.