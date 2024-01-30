 Harbhajan fears WC final repeat as India name revised squad for 2nd ENG Test | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / After Rohit, next best run-scorer is Ashwin: Harbhajan fears WC final repeat as IND name revised squad for 2nd ENG Test

After Rohit, next best run-scorer is Ashwin: Harbhajan fears WC final repeat as IND name revised squad for 2nd ENG Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 30, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Following the announcement of the revised squad, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh inferred that the Vizag will dish out a spinning track

India were forced to make wholesome changes to their squad for the second Test against England. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who incurred a hamstring injury on the fourth day of the opening Test in Hyderabad, and batter KL Rahul, who complained of right quadriceps pain, were both ruled out of the second Test, slated to begin on February 2 in Visakhapatnam. The selectors hence added three players - batter Sarfaraz Khan, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and left-arm spinner Sourabh Kumar - to the squad for the next game. Following the announcement of the revised squad, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh inferred that the Vizag will dish out a spinning track. He, however, feared a repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Harbhajan Singh expects a turning track in Vizag for 2nd Test between India and England
Harbhajan Singh expects a turning track in Vizag for 2nd Test between India and England

Speaking on his YouTube channel hours after BCCI selectors named the changes for the second Test, Harbhajan reckoned that the batting line-up looked weak. He rather smirked pointing out that Ravichandran Ashwin is the next best run-getter in the squad after captain Rohit Sharma.

The former India off-spinner concluded that India are expecting a turning track in Visakhapatnam, having added two spinners to the squad, despite having Kuldeep Yadav, who did not play in the first Test, along with all-rounders Ashwin and Axar Patel.

“The team looks decent, but lacks experience. Yes, there is Rohit Sharma, but the next best run-scorer is Ashwin. In terms of batting, the line-up looks weak. And if they play on a turning track, which I feel they will because they have added Washington Sundar while having Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin and Axar Patel,” he said.

Harbhajan then hoped India, in desperation to script a comeback after a disappointing 28-run loss in Hyderabad, would not get trapped by dishing out a turner, much like it had happened in the World Cup final, where the pitch ploy had backfired, leading Australia to a title win.

“I fear India don't end up losing after making a turning pitch for England. This batting unit is young, they need time, and if they get a good track, they might even perform well,” he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Follow Us On