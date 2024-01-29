India squander huge WTC opportunity after Australia loss, drop to 5th spot in points table

West Indies' historic win at the Gabba against defending World Test Champions Australia on Sunday handed two-time runner-up India an opportunity to go top of the points table in the ongoing 2023/25 WTC cycle. However, India squandered their chance after Ollie Pope's magnificent 196 and debutant Tom Hartley's seven-fer helped England pull off a stunning 28-run win in the first Test of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The forgettable loss saw India drop to the fifth spot in the points table. India's captain Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin speak during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 27(AFP)

An array of four consecutive wins, which included a series whitewash against a visiting Pakistan side, and the opening Test against West Indies in Adelaide, saw Australia pip India to rise to the top of the points table. They had 56.25% points from eight Tests, while India stood second with 54.16% points from four Tests.

With West Indies scripting their first-ever win in a Day-Night Test, and subsequently inflicting Australia's first loss in a Pink-ball game, the Pat Cummins-led side, who also suffered their second defeat at fortress Gabba in three years, dropped their percentage points to 55.

At the moment of Australia's loss, India were three down, with Shubman Gill dismissed for duck, battling against a target of 231. And while there was still hope, Hartley, who had already rattled the top order, continued to trouble the Indian batters as he single-handedly folded India for 202.

With 28-run loss, India's first defeat in Hyderabad, the hosts wasted their opportunity to go top of the WTC points table as they fell to the fifth spot with percentage points of 43.33 per.

More trouble for India

India will have the chance to make amends in the WTC table, with a win in the second Test, in Visakhapatnam, likely to put them back in the second spot. However, the home team will be without the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, who have been ruled out of the second Test, which begins in February 2, with their respective injuries.

Around the same time, second and third-placed South Africa and New Zealand, both on 50 per cent points, will play the first of their two Tests. A win for either would mean, India could only manage to reach the third spot if they bounce back in Visakhapatnam.