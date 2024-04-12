Rohit Sharma nowhere close to retirement, hints at continuing till 2027 World Cup: 'There is a WTC final in 2025'

Having come perilously close to winning the 2023 World Cup last year, Rohit Sharma, along with the entire nation, was left shattered when India lost the final to Australia on November 19. Rohit, in particular, cut an extremely heartbroken figure as many, including himself, believed it was his last chance to lift the biggest ICC silverware that there is. Rohit was part of India's historic 2007 T20 World Cup winning campaign in South Africa, but has always reiterated that for him, the World Cup means the 50-overs format. Which is why the visuals of the India captain struggling to hold back tears was a tough one to come to terms with. Rohit Sharma isn't done yet, not by a long shot. (Getty)

At 36, the belief was that Rohit may have played his last ODI World Cup, but going by his own admission, the doors to the next one remains open. Rohit would be 40 by the time the 2027 World Cup in South Africa comes knocking, but the India captain is not ruling it out. Dispelling the thoughts of retirement, Rohit is keen to feature in the showpiece event three years from now and the World Test Championship final next year.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"I haven't really thought about retirement. But I don't know where life takes you. I am still playing well at this point in time - so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years and then, I don't know. I really want to win the World Cup and there is a WTC final in 2025, hopefully India makes it," Rohit told renowned anchor and host Gaurav Kapur on his show Breakfast with Champions.

Since taking over as India's full-time captain, Rohit has come twice to winning the big prize, only to stumble at the final hurdle in 2023. In June, India lost the WTC final to Australia, before going down to the same team a few months later. But with his eyes locked on the T20 World Cup, the road to which leads through the IPL, Rohit is hitting the straps for the Mumbai Indians.

What's next for Rohit Sharma

He played a key role on Thursday as Mumbai Indians secured back-to-back wins in their ongoing IPL 2024 campaign, at the Wankhede Stadium. The former MI captain smacked 38 off 24 balls, packed with three fours and three sixes, as MI chased down a target of 197 runs, reaching 199/3 in 15.3 overs. Rohit played the support role as his opening partner Ishan Kishan led the chase, slamming 69 off 34 balls, including seven fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav hammered 52 off 19 deliveries, clattering five fours and four sixes in the process.

IPL 2024 holds plenty of significance for Rohit, who was replaced as MI captain by Hardik prior to this season in controversial circumstances. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 2, just six days after the IPL 2024 final and Rohit will be aiming to build on his form and post some big knocks, which will be crucial ahead of the World Cup. Ahead of IPL 2024, plenty of questions were also asked about Virat Kohli's place in the T20 World Cup squad, but the former captain has responded in style and leads the Orange Cap race.

The tournament will be co-hosted by the West Indies and USA. England are the defending champions and are one of the favourites to win the title, along with the likes of India, Australia and Pakistan.