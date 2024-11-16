Rohit Sharma officially welcomes second child after becoming father to baby boy: 'The one where we are FOUR'

India captain Rohit Sharma has officially welcome his second child. Taking the 'FRIENDS' route, Rohit shared an animated picture of him, wife Ritika Sajdeh, daughter Samaira and the new born, captaining it: "FAMILY - the one where we are FOUR" Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh are blessed with a baby boy(Instagram/@ritssajdeh)

Rohit and Ritika were blessed with a baby boy – the couple's second child after daughter Samaira - on Friday (November 15).The news is great not only for Rohit and his close ones but also for the millions of Indian cricket team fans as it considerably increases Rohit's chances of flying to Australia and being available for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts on November 22 in Perth.

Rohit did not leave with the rest of the Indian cricketers last weekend and decided to stay back in Mumbai to be with his wife for the birth of his second child. There is still clarity on Rohit's departure for Australia, but now that the Indian captain has become faster for the second time, there is a good chance he might reach Perth just in time for the first Test against Australia. There are still six days to for the series opener.

Rohit's arrival could prove to be a major boost for Team India, which was preparing to start their 'toughest series' without their captain. If Rohit does make it in time for the Perth Test, then it will solve twin issues for India: leadership and the opening combination.

Rohit Sharma could be off to Australia soon

India have been facing challenges in finding a consistent partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal, as all the candidates have struggled during the India A matches. The situation remained bleak even on the opening day of the three-day match simulation at the WACA ground.

On Friday, KL Rahul was a focal point of attention as he opened the batting alongside Jaiswal. Unfortunately, his preparation took a setback when he sustained a blow to his right elbow from a rising delivery early in the day. According to reports from Australian media, the right-handed batsman left the field due to the injury and did not return for the remainder of the day's play.

Rahul teamed up with Jaiswal at the beginning of a three-day intra-squad match featuring the main Test squad and India A players. He batted for a short while before sustaining an injury from a rising delivery bowled by pacer Prasidh Krishna. After being treated on the field, Rahul left the match, but the injury is reported to be minor.

In related news, a prominent Australian newspaper stated that Virat Kohli had scans on Thursday but is completely fine and played without any issues during the match simulation.

Even if Rohit does sit out of the first Test, India have back-up options for the opener’s position with specialist opener Abhimanyu Easwaran part of the Test squad. If need be, the team’s designated No.3 bat, Shubman Gill, can also step into the role having done well as an opener in his debut series in 2020-21 with 259 runs at an average of 51.80 including a sparkling 91 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test to set up a historic win.

As far as leadership is concerned, head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will captain India in Perth if Rohit is unavailable.