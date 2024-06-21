Rohit Sharma ‘open to changes’ in India's XI despite big win against Afghanistan in T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav stepped up in style during India's first Super Eight match against Afghanistan on Thursday, smashing a crucial 53 to help the side recover after a shaky start, and eventually registering a 47-run win in Barbados. Afghanistan struggled to keep up with the required run rate, ultimately being bowled out for 134 on the final delivery of the match. Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional with the ball, claiming three wickets for just seven runs in his four overs, making him virtually unplayable for the Afghan batters. India's Suryakumar Yadav, left, and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown(PTI)

The Indian team fielded a different combination to their group-stage matches, opting for only two pacers in Bumrah and Arshdeep, while fielding three spinners as Kuldeep Yadav played his first match of the tournament alongside regulars Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

On a tricky surface, Afghanistan’s chase faltered early against Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed both openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11) and Hazratullah Zazai (2), for low scores. Axar Patel compounded Afghanistan's woes by removing Ibrahim Zadran for eight in the fourth over, leaving them struggling at 23-3 in 4.1 overs.

Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai provided some resistance, adding 44 runs off 38 balls for the fourth wicket. However, India's spinners maintained pressure, taking wickets at regular intervals. Ravindra Jadeja contributed with figures of 1-20 in his three overs. Afghanistan's lower order crumbled, losing their last five wickets for just 32 runs across 28 deliveries, as India comfortably sealed their victory.

However, Indian captain Rohit Sharma insisted that despite the dominant win, the side won't shy away from making changes if the conditions require it. On asked whether India have found the right combination for the West Indies leg, Rohit insisted that the XI that took the field on Thursday was purely based on the Barbados surface.

“We have to assess conditions, opposition and based on that we're open to make changes if required. Felt three spinners were good here, if it's seamer-friendly next time, we'll go with seamers,” Rohit said.

India face Bangladesh next

The Rohit Sharma-led side is now among the only three teams – the other two being South Africa and Australia – that are still unbeaten in the tournament. The side will face Bangladesh in its next match on January 24 at St. Lucia.