Rohit Sharma receives 'this is not IPL' warning from Ravi Shastri as India eye flawless win over Ireland at T20 WC

Launching their title bid in the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma's Team India put on a show against Ireland in match No.8 of the Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India’s pace quartet starring Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya dismissed Ireland for only 96 in their campaign opener. With Ireland folding for 96 against India, Rohit and Co. were tipped to record a comfortable win in their curtain-raiser of the ICC event. Ravi Shastri issued a fresh warning to Rohit Sharma before the Indian innings against Ireland at the T20 World Cup(ANI-AP)

In conversation with match presenter Ravi Shastri at the coin toss on matchday 8 of the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit confirmed that openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson failed to feature in the Indian lineup for the Ireland encounter. Jaiswal and Samson's non-selections paved the way for Rohit to open the Indian innings with ex-skipper Virat Kohli. Former India skipper Kohli was roped in as Rohit's opening partner after a run-fest season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Speaking to Star Sports in the build-up to the T20 World Cup clash between India and Ireland, former India head coach Shastri advised Rohit to adapt to the overseas condition before launching an all-out attack on the bowlers. “No, you’ve got to adapt to the conditions. It’s different shots for different pitches. This is different, this is not IPL nice national highway. No, here you will have to adapt, adjust, see what the bounce and pace of the track is. Give yourself that little bit of three four balls extra than normal and then go play your way,” said Shastri, who was also on commentary duty with legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in the Ireland innings.

Veterans Rohit and Kohli will aim to help India win its first ICC trophy after 13 years in the T20 World Cup. For the second time in the history of T20I cricket, Rohit and Kohli opened the innings for Team India. Making a forgetful start to his T20 World Cup campaign, Kohli was dismissed for one off 5 balls against Ireland.