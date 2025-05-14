Rohit Sharma returns to field for first time since Test retirement as MI begin training ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

Having bid farewell to Test cricket just a week ago, Rohit Sharma was back where he belongs as the Mumbai Indians returned to training for the first time since the suspension of IPL 2025. The MI stalwart took part in a full-fledged training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday evening, gearing up for the final stretch of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The IPL is set to resume on May 17 after a week-long suspension due to the India-Pakistan conflict. Rohit Sharma during IPL 2025(REUTERS)

The Mumbai Indians will return to action with two league games remaining, against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21 and against Punjab Kings in Jaipur on May 26. Rohit was seen batting in the nets along with MI teammates Tilak Varma, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, and Robin Minz as the squad prepares for a crucial phase in their push for playoff qualification.

The franchise posted glimpses of the training session on its social media handles.

Watch:

Rohit, who struggled with form early in the season, found his rhythm in April with a blistering unbeaten 76 against Chennai Super Kings. He followed it up with a composed 70 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, guiding MI to a seven-wicket victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. More recently, in MI’s 11th league match, the 37-year-old hammered 53 runs against Rajasthan Royals and put on a 116-run opening stand with Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38 balls), propelling MI to a thumping 100-run win.

As the joint-most successful player in IPL history with six titles – five as captain of MI and one with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers – Rohit’s role remains vital in the leadership group under skipper Hardik Pandya. With qualification scenarios still open, MI will be counting on their seasoned campaigner to finish strong.

Off the field, Rohit made headlines on last week when he announced his retirement from Test cricket. He took to Instagram to share a story confirming his decision to walk away from the longest format after an illustrious 11-year journey.

In 67 Test matches for India, Rohit amassed 4301 runs at an average of 40.57, registering 12 centuries and 18 fifties. Now, as MI eye a strong finish in IPL 2025, Rohit will be aiming to add another league title to his cabinet.