Rohit Sharma reveals India weren't 'allowed to step out of hotel’ before T20 WC match vs Pakistan: ‘There was threat'

Who can forget the high-octane, intense match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York? The Rohit Sharma-led side won the contest against the arch-rival by six runs as India defended a below-par score of 119 at Nassau County in New York. The one-year anniversary of the T20 World Cup win is just days away, and ahead of the special day, Rohit Sharma opened up on the contest against Pakistan, revealing there was a “threat” before the contest. Rohit Sharma reveals there was a “threat” before the match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024(Pakistan Cricket - X)

Rohit Sharma also talked about how his team weren't allowed to leave their hotel rooms due to the threat. He then talked about how the players were ordering food and the hotel was packed with the fans of both India and Pakistan, making to tough to even walk inside the premises.

In the match against Pakistan, India were behind for the majority of the contest. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh staged India's famous comeback.

“Before the India vs Pakistan match, we were told there was a threat — something was going on. So, two days before the game, we weren’t allowed to step out of the hotel. The atmosphere started building from there," Rohit said on JioHotstar.

“We were ordering food in, and the hotel was so packed you could barely walk. Fans, media — everyone was there. That’s when you realise this isn’t just another match — something special is about to happen. As soon as we got near the stadium, it already felt like a celebration — Indian fans, Pakistani fans, all dancing and enjoying themselves,” he added.

‘It was something else’

Rohit, who has played in numerous matches against Pakistan, said the feeling of taking on the arch-rival in New York cannot be matched, as there was amazing energy from both sets of fans.

“I’ve played so many India–Pakistan games now — I’ve lost count — but that pre-match energy, that feeling… It’s always something else. Nothing compares to it,” said Rohit Sharma.

In the match against Pakistan, India batted first and were bowled out for 119 in 19 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who batted at No.3, top-scored with a knock of 42 runs off 31 balls.

Speaking of Pant's knock, Rohit said, “We just wanted Rishabh to be Rishabh — do all the things he does best, unsettle the bowlers, play freely. And he did that perfectly. His innings was around 42, and on that pitch, that’s as good as scoring 70.”

Jasprit Bumrah then returned with three wickets, helping India restrict Pakistan to register a memorable six-run win. Even Arshdeep Singh was economical, keeping Babar Azam and co in check.

“With Bumrah, you’ve got to be proactive in how you use him. He’s a wicket-taker, and at the same time, he’s not going to leak runs. So, how do you balance that, especially when the opposition is chasing at a run-a-ball? Arshdeep has been phenomenal too,” said Rohit Sharma.

“Over the last two years, there’s a reason he’s become India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is — he’s a really smart bowler. So, with both of them, my focus was on how to use their remaining overs strategically,” he added.