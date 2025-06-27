'Hamara 19 November kharaab kiya': Rohit Sharma reveals dressing room planned 'return gift' for Australia in 2024 T20 WC

For Rohit Sharma and Team India, the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Australia wasn’t just about progressing to the semi-finals, but about redemption. The scars of November 19, 2023, when Australia shattered India’s dreams of a home ODI World Cup triumph, were still raw. And in their final Super 8 encounter, India found the perfect opportunity to return the favour. Rohit Sharma revealed how Team India planned a 'return gift' for Australia at the T20 World Cup last year(PTI)

Rohit, who played a blistering knock of 92, revealed in a chat with Star Sports what had been simmering behind the Indian team's calm exterior.

“The anger was always there. It was in the back of my mind,” Rohit admitted. “‘Inhone hamaara 19 November kharaab kar diya (They ruined our 19 November). We should reserve something for them. We should also give them a nice gift.’”

India had gone unbeaten through the ODI World Cup only to falter in the final against an unrelenting Australian side. The memory of that six-wicket defeat in Ahmedabad still lingered, and when the two teams met again on the T20 stage, India knew the stakes were doubled. Not only was their semi-final spot on the line, but a win would also end Australia’s tournament, following their shock loss to Afghanistan.

“In the dressing room, we kept talking about it,” Rohit said, shedding light on the emotional undertone that powered India's campaign. “You have these thoughts in your mind. But when you're batting, you're not thinking, 'I want to knock them out of the tournament'.”

India's twin wins under Rohit

India played with focus, dismantling Australia’s hopes and clearing the path for themselves and Afghanistan to reach the knockouts. The side smashed 205/4 in 20 overs after batting first, and then restricted the Aussies to 181/7 to seal a semi-final berth.

That win turned out to be a critical inflexion point in India’s T20 World Cup journey. They carried the momentum into the knock-out stages and eventually lifted the trophy after a nerve-wracking final against South Africa. With the win, Rohit Sharma's men also ended India's 12-year-long wait for an ICC title. Under Rohit's captaincy, India also went on to win the Champions Trophy earlier this February, beating New Zealand in the final.