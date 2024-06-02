Rohit Sharma's Rishabh Pant move vs Bangladesh sparks fresh T20 WC talk: 'India created more options for themselves'

Rishabh Pant made a sensational comeback to the Indian team with a sensational half-century against Bangladesh in the warm-up clash for the T20 World Cup 2024. Pant, who made his return to competitive cricket with IPL 2024, last played for India in December 2022 as the horrific car accident forced him away from cricket for about 14 months. Rishabh Pant looked in sublime touch against Bangladesh in warm-up clash.(PTI)

Pant looked in sublime touch and has moved ahead of Sanju Samson in the race to get a place in the playing XI on Saturday. The left-handed batter scored 53 runs off 32 balls laced with 4 sixes and as many fours. He hit a wide range of shots, including a one-handed six, before getting retired out to give a chance to other batters.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold was impressed with Pant's batting and hailed the Indian team move to promote him up at number 3 in the batting order.

"I like the way he played the move. You understand that Rishabh Pant has not played for a long time. So to be amongst the runs and feel good about himself is absolutely crucial. Even if he's coming in the middle, it is about having runs behind him. It is about the feel-good factor. So the decision was a good one," Arnold said on Star Sports.

Pant, who smashed Shakib Al Hasan for two successive sixes, brought his fifty in 32 balls with a boundary off Shakib before retiring to the pavilion.

Pant and Hardik Pandya (40 not out, 23b, 2x4, 4x6) led India to a competitive 182 for five after opting to bat first. In reply, the Indian bowlers attacked in a pack to restrict Bangladesh's batting unit to 122/9 as the Men in Blue won the match by 60 runs.

Arnold asserted that the move to promote Pant at number 3 has allowed India to create more options for themselves.

"Now they have an extra option. They need a left-hander early and need some oomph, and in comes Rishabh. So they created more options for themselves and will be a happy bunch. At the end of it," said Arnold.

The Indian team will play their first Group A match against Ireland on Wednesday June 5 in New York followed by the big-ticket clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue.