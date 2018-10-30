Rohit Sharma’s 162 extends remarkable record since 2013

Ever since he was promoted to open the batting, Rohit Sharma’a career has taken a decisive turn. From a perennial underachiever to a premier batsman in coloured clothing across all conditions, this rise has been quite stupendous.

When Rohit galloped away to score 162 in the fourth ODI in Mumbai, he became the leading run-scorer for India in ODIs since 2013. He went past Virat Kohli’s 160, which the captain scored against South Africa earlier this year.

In 2013, Rohit notched up his first double hundred against Australia in Bangalore and has since, held the record of scoring the highest score by an Indian batsman in a year.

The right-hander now has seven scores of more than 150 in ODIs and holds the record all by himself.

“While batting, I don’t think about scoring hundreds or double-hundreds. I just want to go bat, score runs and get the team to good positions,” Rohit said after the match.

Rohit’s great conversion rate in ODIs can be underline by the fact that he goes on to post a century more often than not after crossing 50. After scoring 52 and 83* in the Asia Cup, the right-hander slammed an unbeaten 111 against Pakistan in the same tournament. Also, he crossed the 50 in the first match of the series and finished with an unbeaten 152. The template was the same in Mumbai as after a watchful start, he went berserk after reaching 50 and dismantled the Windies bowling attack.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 12:45 IST