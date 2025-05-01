Menu Explore
Rohit Sharma’s DRS timing sparks internet storm as fans outrage during RR vs MI: ‘What’s the point of having a timer?’

ByHT Sports Desk
May 01, 2025 08:59 PM IST

Rohit Sharma's DRS timing became a talking point on the internet as the MI star had a reprieve early in his innings against RR.

Rohit Sharma’s DRS survival during Mumbai Indians’ clash against Rajasthan Royals has stirred debate online, with fans questioning the legitimacy of the review timing. The incident occurred in the second over of IPL 2025 league match, when Rohit was trapped in front of the stumps by RR pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rohit Sharma took a last-gasp review during RR vs MI match(X)
The on-field umpire raised his finger after a strong appeal, and Rohit initially looked unsure about taking the review. As the 15-second countdown ticked away, he seemed to let it go. However, just as the timer reached zero, Rohit signalled for DRS – either barely in time, or perhaps just after, depending on one’s view of the footage.

The decision was eventually sent upstairs, and to MI’s relief, the third umpire found that the ball had pitched outside leg stump. The on-field decision was overturned, and Rohit survived. He exhaled visibly and cracked a smile, knowing how close he came to walking back early.

Watch:

But the drama didn’t end there. Several fans quickly pointed out that the review appeared to be signalled after the 15-second timer had expired. According to DRS regulations, players must opt for a review within the stipulated 15 seconds after a decision is made. The marginal call has since prompted heated reactions online, with many questioning whether the decision should have stood in the first place.

Rohit made the most of the reprieve and scored a solid half-century (53 off 36 deliveries), stitching a 116-run stand with fellow opener Rickelton – the best opening partnership for MI in this season so far. The former MI captain also went on to script a personal milestone; during his innings, he became the first player to complete 6000 runs for the Mumbai Indians in IPL history.

This was Rohit's third half-century in the last four matches, as he marks a timely return to run-scoring after a poor start to the season.

The veteran opener has shown brilliant performances with the bat of late, smashing back-to-back match-winning innings against Chennai Super Kings (76* off 45) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (70 off 46). He did suffer a blip against Lucknow Super Giants, getting out for 12 off 5, but returned with a strong knock in Jaipur on Thursday.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
