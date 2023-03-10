Home / Cricket / Watch: Rohit Sharma screams 'hata usko', asks umpire to intervene after ruckus in sight screen area in 4th Test

cricket
Published on Mar 10, 2023

It happened in the last ball of the sixth over when Rohit, after taking a single off Nathan Lyon, screamed at a spectator for creating trouble in the sight screen area. Rohit was heard screaming before asking the fan to remain stationed even before completing the single. He also pointed it out to the umpire, who too signalled the fan to get out of the way.

Rohit Sharma tells umpire Nitin Menon about disurbance in sight screen area
ByHT Sports Desk

India captain Rohit Sharma's expressions on and off the field are very different from his two predecessors Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Dhoni's face gave away nothing. He more or less maintained a stoic face in every scenario. Kohli was the exact opposite. One didn't need to look at the scoreboard to gauge the situation India were in in the match, a look at Kohli would mostly be sufficient. Apparently, Rohit has more in common with Kohli as far as expressions on the field are concerned and yet he is very different. His reactions are generally non-aggressive. His face exerts frustration when things are not going India's way but it rarely depicts anger.

In the final session of Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia, Rohit lost his cool and it showed on his face. It happened in the last ball of the sixth over when Rohit, after taking a single off Nathan Lyon, screamed at a spectator for creating trouble in the sight screen area. Rohit was heard screaming “Hata usko” even before completing the single. He also pointed it out to the umpire, who too signalled the fan to get out of the way.

India reached 36 for no loss at stumps, still trailing the tourists by 444 runs. Rohit on 17, and Shubman Gill, on 18, looked positive and attacked the Australian spinners, who bowled five of the 10 overs before the close of play.

Usman Khawaja's mammoth 180-run knock off 422 balls saw a 208-run fifth-wicket partnership with Green, who made 114, before Australia were bowled out in the final session on day two in Ahmedabad.

"It was really special, obviously over the lunch break that 40 minutes felt like an hour forty," Green said of finishing the first session five short of his ton.

"But I was batting with Ussie the whole time, there was experience at the other end and he was batting beautifully, and that helps a lot."

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led the Indian attack, claiming six wickets on a pitch still looking good for batting at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

