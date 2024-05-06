"I don't know whether RCB need Rohit, but it seems you need a headline," former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu stumped the reporter while responding to a query about Rohit Sharma in an Indian Premier League press conference. A lot has been said about Rohit after the veteran Indian opener made way for all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who ascended the captaincy throne at Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024. Should Rohit leave the Mumbai Indians after the 2024 season?(AFP-HT)

Hardik has received a hostile reception after replacing Rohit as the leader of the Mumbai Indians. While Hardik faced the wrath of jeering fans at MI, defending champions Chennai Super Kings had a seamless transition of captaincy with MS Dhoni stepping down for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Returning to the role of pure batter for IPL 2024, Rohit has emerged as the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians in the league phase.

Discussing Rohit's future amid the IPL 2024, CSK batter Rayudu observed that all teams would love to have the India skipper as a captain next season. Rayudu even suggested that Rohit might go to a franchise that may treat him better than what has happened at MI this season. Should Rohit leave the Mumbai Indians after the 2024 season? According to a poll by Hindustan Times ahead of MI's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, fans voted in favour of Rohit leaving Mumbai for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

HT Poll result: Captaincy at CSK or Kohli link-up - Should Rohit Sharma leave Mumbai Indians for IPL mega auction?(AFP-HT)

India skipper Rohit smashed 261 runs in his first six games for MI at the IPL 2024. Rohit averaged 52.20 and batted at a strike rate of 167. Rohit also slammed a sublime century (105*) for the five-time winners. However, Rohit witnessed a dip in form after the first six games. The former MI skipper scored only 65 runs in the next five games. The Hitman averaged only 13, and his strike rate was reduced to 118.