Rohit Sharma snubbed as Australia divided over Kohli vs Bumrah debate; Pat Cummins' savage response takes the cake
Australian players were divided in Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah debate, but Pat Cummins had the best response
Australian players, on Thursday, were asked which Indian player would they like to be part of their team. India captain Rohit Sharma was subbed by all the players who were part of the game, as the players were divided between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. However, Australia captain Pat Cummins had the best response.
Kohli does have a huge fan following in Australia, which was clearly evident from how the Australian media marketed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in the build-up to the contest with image of the former India captain representing the team and even making the headlines.
- Total Match
- 111
- Total Runs
- 3284
- Highest Score
- 128 runs
- Total Match
- 115
- Total Runs
- 3127
- Highest Score
- 96 runs
- Total Match
- 50
- Total Runs
- 1326
- Highest Score
- 104 runs
- Wickets
- 3
- Best Bowling
- 2/29
- Total Match
- 65
- Total Runs
- 29
- Highest Score
- 10 runs
- Wickets
- 76
- Best Bowling
- 5/32
- Total Match
- 260
- Total Runs
- 37
- Highest Score
- 8 runs
- Wickets
- 205
- Best Bowling
- 5/40
- Total Match
- 107
- Total Runs
- 3582
- Highest Score
- 124 runs
- Total Match
- 132
- Total Runs
- 4683
- Highest Score
- 132 runs
- Total Match
- 104
- Total Runs
- 83
- Highest Score
- 17 runs
- Wickets
- 121
- Best Bowling
- 4/18
- Total Match
- 35
- Total Runs
- 195
- Highest Score
- 27 runs
- Wickets
- 46
- Best Bowling
- 3/15
- Total Match
- 12
- Total Runs
- -
- Highest Score
- -
- Wickets
- 12
- Best Bowling
- 3/24
- Total Match
- 93
- Total Runs
- 109
- Highest Score
- 14 runs
- Wickets
- 93
- Best Bowling
- 4/21
- Total Match
- 41
- Total Runs
- 105
- Highest Score
- 29 runs
- Wickets
- 51
- Best Bowling
- 4/15
- Total Match
- 21
- Total Runs
- 653
- Highest Score
- 89 runs
- Total Match
- 105
- Total Runs
- 2644
- Highest Score
- 99 runs
- Wickets
- -
- Best Bowling
- -
- Total Match
- 40
- Total Runs
- 730
- Highest Score
- 49 runs
Later in the opening Test in Perth, Kohli smashed his 80th international century, 30th in the format, seventh against Australia and first in 16 months as India scripted a record 295-run win.
Following the match, that left Australia trailing 0-1 in the five-Test series, Australia players, in an interview with ABC Sports was asked which Indian player would they like to pick their Test team. Nathan Lyon kicked off the proceedings, saying, "a batting order with Smith, Marnus and Virat in it, that would be pretty handy." Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey agreed to it, as both showed eagerness to share the dressing room with Kohli.
"I think it would be pretty cool to play with Virat," said Marsh.
"I would love to play with Virat Kohli. Just a superstar, person and player," said Carey.
Maxwell, who played alongside Kohli in IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and shares a good rapport with the 36-year-old, admitted he wasn't surprises that the Indian would emerge as a popular choice among the Australian players, as he hailed the star batter for his consistent shows against Australia, across formats.
"Well, it's probably hard to get past my RCB teammate. Virat. That's gonna be a popular answer. I don't really care what he does against other nations. But it seems like every time against Australia, he grows a couple of inches and just brings his best performances. He'll be hard work this summer," said Maxwell.
Whom did Pat Cummins pick?
Besides Kohli, the only other popular choice was Bumrah, who was the Player of the Match in India's record win in Perth. Leading the team for the second time in his career in the format, Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul in the opening innings, before adding three more to his tally. Steve Smith and Travis Head picked Bumrah, with the latter explaining that it was only so that he would not have to face him.
"Bumrah. Yeah, he's pretty good. Good skill set," said Smith.
"Bumrah. Don't have to face him," said Head.
However, Cummins, in a cheeky response, picked none, leaving the anchor in splits.
India and Australia will next face each other in a Pink Ball Test in Adelaide on December 6. Ahead of the match, India will play a two-day warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI in Canberra in the pink ball format.