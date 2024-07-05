Rohit Sharma left speechless at 'koi bhi garden mein nahi ghoom' query; Hardik, Suryakumar's reaction follow...

Earlier in 2024, a video of Rohit Sharma with another of his stump-mic classics went viral on social media. It happened during the home Test series against England. The one-liner later found umpteen references over the next few months. Even on Thursday, when he was called to the stage at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the felicitation ceremony of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian side, Rohit was left speechless. Rohit Sharma during the T20 World Cup felicitation in Mumbai

India created history last week on Saturday after they beat South Africa by seven wickets in Barbados to become the first-ever side to script an unbeaten run to a T20 World Cup title win. India won eight of their nine completed matches, with one ending in a no result after the group game against Canada was washed out due to rain in Florida.

Presenter Gaurav Kapur made the exact reference to the aforementioned fact before leaving Rohit at a loss of words with an unexpected question. He asked: “You have become the first team to win the men's T20 World Cup undefeated. You did not lose a single game. It was a complete team effort. Is it safe to say ek bhi mein koi ek minute keliye garden mein nahi ghooma?”

Rohit burst into laughter as the crowd at Wankhede went berserk, while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, who were seated in front of the stage, could not stop laughing as well.

However, when Rohit, who lifted the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time in his career, having been part of the 2007 side under MS Dhoni, dedicated the title to the entire nation.

"Firstly… since we came to India, it's been wonderful. The reception we've received here tells you the kind of enthusiasm people had for this trophy. Yes, of course, it means so much for us but it's for the entire nation. Along with all the players who have represented the country, I think the people who've been wanting us to win the trophy, it [trophy] belongs to them," Rohit said.

After being stranded for a few days in hurricane-hit Barbados, the Indian team arrived in New Delhi via a 16-hour charter flight on Thursday morning, where they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence over breakfast. The side then left for Mumbai and arrived at Nariman Point in the evening for an open-bus road show before reaching the Wankhede Stadium for the felicitation.