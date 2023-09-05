Watch: Rohit Sharma stares in disgust at Hardik, Kishan, Gill, waits for Shardul to arrive after sloppy fielding

India defeated Nepal by 10 wickets on Monday to book their place in the Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023, but while they were spotless with the bat, their effort with the ball and both on the field was pretty underwhelming, as captain Rohit Sharma pointed out. India began the match shockingly, to say the least. Inside the first four overs Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan dropped catches that they would take 11 out of 10 times with their eyes closed. Besides, there were needless overthrows as a sloppy India's fielding appeared all over the place. Rohit Sharma was not impressed with India's fielding against Nepal.(Screengrab)

With all the hara-kiri that was transpiring on the field, Rohit was clearly not impressed. Known to make his displeasure known, Rohit's face narrated a story. His expressions and animated outbursts have caught attention in the past, did yesterday and will continue to do so, but one particular incident left Rohit more irate than we have ever seen him before.

In the 38th over of Nepal's innings, Shardul Thakur's sloppiness on the field got him the stick from Rohit. As Sompal Kami slashed at a short ball from Hardik Pandya above the keeper, Shardul made his ground above the keeper from the third man in time but made an absolute mess in his attempt to grab hold of the ball resulting in a boundary. Rohit looked miffed, and rightly so, as India's ground fielding continued to shock.

In the next over, play was halted due to heavy rain, and that is when the camera captured a disgruntled version of Rohit. He stood in one corner and watched his teammates leave the ground with an absolute look of disgust on his face. He waited in particular for Shardul to cross him, and at that moment, if eyes could speak, he’d have received a mouthful from the India captain.

Video: Rohit Sharma gives death stare to India teammates for floppy fielding vs Nepal

Things didn't change much for India, at least initially, after the 45-minute-long rain interval. Nepal continued to swat away anything that was lose and chipped away before a couple of run-outs, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami wiped out the tail to bowl them out for 230. A half-century from Aasif Sheikh and a crucial 48 from Kami had pushed them to a total they could be proud of scoring against heavyweights like India. But as it turned out, the target was a cakewalk. With rain once again consuming almost two hours worth of action, India's target was revised to 145 from 23 over under the DLS calculations as Rohit and Shubman Gill scored half-centuries to take their side home in 20.1 overs.

