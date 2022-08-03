Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli with sensational batting milestone during India vs West Indies 3rd T20

He may have retired hurt early with a back spasm but Rohit Sharma still checked a box, thanks to his 5-ball 11 with a four and six in the third Twenty20 International against West Indies on Tuesday. In an attempt to swing ferociously to the on-side, Rohit appeared to have hurt his lower back and left the field after a brief on-field chat with the physio. According to an update from the BCCI, their medical team is "monitoring his progress". Watch: Suryakumar Yadav shows incredible athleticism, pulls off outrageous ramp shot during IND vs WI T20I

For his only six during his brief stay, Rohit hit a pull – almost a catch at deep backward square leg. But fielder Dominic Drakes palmed it over the rope, helping the India captain eclipse his predecessor in a unique batting list.

Rohit now has 60 sixes as India's Twenty20 captain in 34 innings, while former skipper Virat Kohli had 59 sixes in 50 games while leading the national side. MS Dhoni has 34 maximums under his belt.

Most sixes by Indian captains in men's T20Is:

60 - Rohit Sharma

59 - Virat Kohli

34 - MS Dhoni

After Rohit's early exit, Suryakumar led the Indian team's attacking approach with a blazing 76 comprising eight fours and four sixes. His 44-ball innings helped the visiting side restore its lead in the five-match series.

Yadav, who completed his half-century in just 26 balls, dominated an 86-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (24) that effectively ended the match as a contest. An unbeaten 33 from Rishabh Pant then took India past the finish line.

After the game, Rohit indicated that the injury was not as serious, hinting that he would be available for the remaining two games of the series. "It's okay at the moment. We've got a few days till the next game, hopefully, it should be okay," he said.

“How we bowled in the middle overs, that was crucial,” Rohit added. "They were about to get a quick partnership. We used the conditions and our variations really well. And then how we chased, it was quite clinical.”

Rohit was effusive in praise for Yadav, who forged a match-defining partnership with Iyer. "Surya batted brilliantly, good partnership there with Iyer. The pitch had something in it for the bowlers, not an easy target. Was important to pick the right shots, right balls on a ground like that."

