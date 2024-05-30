Rohit Sharma's Team India snubbed as Australia great bats for T20 World Cup final vs Pakistan: 'Quite biased towards…'

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has backed Babar Azam's Pakistan side to enter the final of the ICC T20 World Cup. The spin-bowling maverick of the Baggy Greens overlooked Rohit Sharma's Team India to pick his favourites for the summit clash of the upcoming ICC event co-hosted by the United States and former champions - the West Indies. Pakistan's Babar Azam shakes hands with India's Rohit Sharma after India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad(REUTERS)

A record 20 teams are set to headline the T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean this year. Canada and co-hosts United States will make their tournament debut in the T20 World Cup opener in Dallas. Minnows Uganda have also made it to its maiden T20 World Cup. Last edition's finalists, Pakistan, had an underwhelming campaign in the 50-over World Cup, hosted by runners-up India.

While Pakistan failed to make it to the business end of the competition, India recorded a perfect ten in the 2023 edition of the World Cup. However, India lost the final to Australia by six wickets in November last year. Speaking to PrimeVideoSportsAu, Lyon picked Pakistan and Australia as the two finalists for this year's T20 World Cup.

"For the T20 finals team, Australia obviously because I’m quite biased towards them. I think it will be I’m going to go with Pakistan. In those conditions, quality spin bowlers, but also electric batters like Babar Azam," Lyon said. "I think early on in the tournament, we may see the highest score in T20. I’m going to go with Mitchell Marsh, I think the power that he has with the bat but also the skill he has with the ball in hand as well. So, go well, Mitch," Lyon added.

Babar returns to lead Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Months before the start of the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board reappointed star batter Babar as the captain of the Green Army. Azam relinquished captaincy after Pakistan's no-show at the 2023 World Cup. He was previously replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took over as Pakistan’s T20I captain. Test captaincy was then handed to Shan Masood in November last year. Pakistan were thrashed 4-1 in New Zealand in January.

Warming up for the T20 World Cup with the England T20Is, Pakistan had earlier named its 15-member squad for the tournament. Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan were all selected for their maiden T20 World Cup. Placed in Group A with India, Babar and Co. will begin their campaign against the US on June 6.