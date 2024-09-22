Rohit Sharma throws subtle reminder to prioritise Test cricket by handing 'credit' to Rishabh Pant: 'He got ready by...'

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, made a solid comeback to red-ball cricket in the first Test of the series against Bangladesh. While India faced a top-order failure across both innings, it was Pant who helped the side stabilise and eventually dominate the proceedings. In the first innings, Pant was promoted above KL Rahul at no.5, and helped put a halt to the relentlessly falling Indian wickets. Rishabh Pant celebrates his century on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh(PTI)

He forged an important 62-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, and even though Pant scored only 39, it was an innings that helped India rebuild. In the second innings, however, Pant showed immense grit and patience, playing an uncharacteristically waiting game during the opening hour of the third day; his hard work paid off, as Pant smashed his sixth century in the longest format. He scored 109, helping India set a mammoth 515-run target.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who shares a close bond with Pant, spoke in detail about his brilliant comeback to the Indian team across all three formats this year. Pant endured a near-fatal car crash in December 2022, which ruled him out for almost 1.5 years. He made his return to competitive cricket in March this year in the IPL, and eventually marked his comeback to the national team at the T20 World Cup 2024.

“He's been through some really tough times. The way he has managed himself through those tough times was superb to watch. He came back in the IPL, followed by a very successful World Cup and this is the format he loves the most,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit on Pant's commitment

The Indian captain also applauded the wicketkeeper-batter's commitment towards red-ball cricket. Rohit pointed out that Pant played in the Duleep Trophy to prepare for the first Test, reiterating that the youngster prioritised the red-ball format and prepared accordingly for it.

“For us, it was never about what is he going to do with the bat, we always knew what he had with the bat and with the gloves as well. It was just about giving him the game time. Credit to him as well, he went on to play Duleep Trophy and got ready for this Test match and had an impact straightaway in the game,” said Rohit.

With India clinching a 280-run win in the first Test, the side continues to stay at the top of the World Test Championship standings. India will return to action in the second Test on Friday.