Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma to take break, set to miss Sri Lanka series - Report

Rohit Sharma to take break, set to miss Sri Lanka series - Report

cricket Updated: Dec 23, 2019 14:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of Rohit Sharma.
File photo of Rohit Sharma.(Getty Images)
         

After a record breaking performance in 2019, Indian limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is set to take a break from international duties, according to a report in Times of India. Rohit, who broke Sanath Jayasuriya’s long standing record for the most number of runs by an opener in a calendar year across formats, is set to skip the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

“The selectors normally don’t give rest to anyone in the T20 team, but Rohit has been on the road for quite a while now. He has informed the Board that he wants to take rest for this series,” Times of India quoted a BCCI source as saying.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma beats Virat Kohli in 2019 ODIs, also finishes as highest individual scorer for 7th straight year

India will play Sri Lanka in 3 T20 internationals from January 5, 2020 to January 10, 2020. He though is expected to be back for the T20I series against Australia later in the year.

Rohit scored 556 runs in 5 Test matches, 1490 runs in 28 one-day internationals and 396 runs in 14 T20 internationals to end 2019 with a tally of 2442 runs across all formats and overshadowed Jayasuriya’s record of 2,387 runs set in 1997.

