Rohit Sharma toils hard behind the scene ahead of Sri Lanka series, shares update on his recovery

Rohit Sharma endured a heavy blow on his left thumb during the limited-over series against Bangladesh, following which the Indian captain was ruled out of the next ODI and the red ball series. He will now return to action in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, which starts from January 3 in Mumbai.

The series gets underway with the T20Is, which Rohit is not a part of but he'll be available for the ODIs, which starts from January 10 in Guwahati.

Despite being out of action, Rohit has been toiling hard behind the scenes and shared a glimpse of it with the fans.

Rohit had a forgettable 2022 both as a captain and batter. Despite the success in bilateral events, Team India failed to create a similar impact in the ICC events. Team India endured a heavy 10-wicket defeat against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal and lost to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

If we look at his stats with the bat, Rohit couldn't even gather 1000 runs despite making 39 appearances in the all the formats combined. He also failed to hit a single century in the entire year, which was the first time after 2012.

Rohit had a similar outing in the Indian Premier League, where his team finished bottom on the ten-team points table. Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL for record five times, could only manage four wins from 14 encounters. He also failed to hit a single half century in the entire season for the first time in his career.

Rohit will be aiming for a massive turnaround in 2023 and it will start with the Sri Lanka series. Sri Lanka have been one of the opponents Rohit has dominated in the past and the Indian skipper would look to draw some inspiration from that. Out of the three 200s he has so far slammed in the ODIs, two have come against Sri Lanka, with 264* being the highest.

