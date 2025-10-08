Rohit Sharma told to avoid 'humiliation' and 'keep his dignity intact': 'Consider retirement after Australia ODIs'

Rohit Sharma did everything possible to be in the right frame of mind ahead of his return to international cricket. He trained like crazy, dropped oodles of weight and aced Team India's fitness test. Yet, ahead of the Australia tour, the BCCI decided to remove him as India's ODI captain and give the honour to Shubman Gill. At 38, to take the title away from Rohit isn't the most encouraging news. This means that Rohit, like the rest of the players, will be judged on his form and performance, and if he cannot keep it up, he will get dropped when the selectors deem him unable to continue. Manoj Tiwary says Rohit Sharma, in pic, isn't being treated right by the BCCI(PTI)

The move to appoint Gill comes as a bit of a shock. The 26-year-old was always in line to succeed, but accelerating him to captaincy when Rohit won India the Champions Trophy in his last match doesn't quite sit well. Then again, this is the kind of succession plan Indian cricket has followed. Two years before MS Dhoni's last match at the 2019 World Cup, India's ODI captaincy went to Virat Kohli in 2017, but the only difference here is that Rohit is not a lock for India's 2027 World Cup plans in South Africa.

Rohit may or may not play the 2027 World Cup, but former India batter Manoj Tiwary has urged the 38-year-old veteran not to take any more of such treatment from the BCCI and announce retirement from the only format he is still active in. Tiwary reckons that the disrespect from the BCCI towards Rohit will only grow from this point onward, and before it comes to a stage where one of India's greatest batters is subjected to more insult, it's better he avoids the embarrassment.

"I don't think he (Rohit) is really in their plans anymore. Everything now depends on his performance. If I were Rohit Sharma, I would have considered retirement after this. A player like him doesn't deserve this kind of humiliation," Tiwary told CricTracker.

Tiwary pained to see BCCI's 'treatment' of Rohit Sharma

Rohit's captaincy tenure was a lot shorter than some of the ones who came before him – less than four years – but in this time, Rohit ended India's ICC trophy drought not once but twice. He led India to their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa in the final last year, and just nine months later, Rohit shepherded another unbeaten campaign, this time winning the Champions Trophy. Rohit could have added a third title too, and although India lost to Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, what a run that was. To win 10 matches in a row and make those two months appear nothing short of a festival is something that will be remembered for decades.

Hence, Tiwary is pained by Rohit getting sidelined. "He didn't just win one ICC trophy - he won two. He came so close in the ODI World Cup as well, performing brilliantly both as a captain and as a player. And let's not forget - he has five IPL trophies to his name. After all of that, to be treated this way is just not right."

"Personally, I don't think he should continue after being disrespected like this. If you ask me, before they push him out, it would be better if he himself steps away – at least that way, he can leave with his dignity intact," he added.