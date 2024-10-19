Rohit Sharma breaks into uncontrollable laughter, nearly falls off chair seeing Sarfaraz Khan's century celebration

Sarfaraz Khan made the most of the chance opportunity in the opening Test match against New Zealand to score his maiden international century as India reduced the first-innings deficit to less than 100 by the opening hour of Day 4 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The India batter, dismissed for an unfortunate duck in the match's first innings, burst into wild celebration at the ground after reaching the triple-figure score and the act left captain Rohit Sharma in splits in the Indian dressing room. Sarfaraz Khan scored his maiden Test century against New Zealand

After guiding the length ball from Tim Southee in the 57th over of the innings through cover for a boundary, Sarfaraz took off his helmet, roared, swung his bat and then showed it to the dressing room, the crowd and the skies, before sprinting around the infield area with his hands aloft.

It was only a fitting celebration not only for Sarfaraz to have recovered from a first-innings duck to score a ton amid stiff competition within the Indian Test set-up, but also for the batter to have weathered a storm after India were folded for a historic low of 46 in the opening innings before conceding a 356-run lead, the highest on home soil in the last 15 years.

The entire Indian dressing room was on their feet as Sarfaraz celebrated his century. Rohit was later seen bursting into uncontrollable laughter after watching a replay of the celebration, as the India captain almost fell from his seat.

Sarfaraz-Pant stand

Rishabh Pant, who was rested on Day 3 owing to a knee injury while keeping on the previous day, took guard on Day 4 and ably assisted Sarfaraz in India's recovery act in Bengaluru. The pair almost stitched a century stand, leaving New Zealand clueless with their plan, as India moved closer to a 350-run total.