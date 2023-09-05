Watch: Rohit Sharma's unmissable reaction after chief selector Agarkar names India opener as captain of World Cup side

Accompanied by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming edition of the ICC World Cup. Two-time champions India will host the ICC event for the first time since winning the 50-over edition at home in 2011. Rohit, who was overlooked by selectors in the 2011 edition, will be captaining the Virat Kohli-starrer side at the 2023 World Cup. Rohit's amusing reaction became an instant hit (ANI-Twitter)

Known for his rib-tickling responses in press conferences, Indian skipper Rohit had a noteworthy reaction after the chief selector announced India's squad for the World Cup. Rohit started celebrating when Agarkar named him as the captain of the Indian side in the press conference. Rohit's amusing reaction became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game on social media.

'This is the best combination for us'

In the same press conference, Rohit expressed his satisfaction with the 15 players who were picked by the Indian think tank for the ICC World Cup. “We’re happy. This is the best we can do with balance and depth. We have three all-rounders in the team, 4 bowlers and six batters. We have thought about it a lot and named this squad. This is the best combination for us,” Rohit said.

The veteran Indian opener also issued a sharp response when he was asked about India's heated rivalry with Pakistan at the World Cup. Rohit had guided India to the final of the ICC World Test Championship earlier this year. Under his leadership, India made it to the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

“The 50-over format is different, especially where you play nine league games and semifinals and finals -- 11 games. There’s always chance for you to make a comeback. The format gives you more time to think about strategy and what you’re going to execute as a team. You have lesser time in T20 format. Yes, the ODIs do give you a little more breathing space,” Rohit added.

