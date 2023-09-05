'Iska jawaab nahi duunga': Rohit loses cool, lashes out at IND vs PAK question during WC team announcement - Watch

When the press confrence at the started in Kandy on Tuesday afternoon, India captain Rohit Sharma was in a jolly mood as seen through his reaction when BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had mentioned his name while reading out the 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup. However, at the end of 20-minute long media interaction, Rohit was left fuming. It was the strecth of the presser that left him annoyed but the final question that was posed to him, which saw the skipper lose his cool as he snapped at the journalist. Fuming Rohit Sharma issues warning over a question on India vs Pakistan

Rohit was asked about the buzz created around India versus Pakistan matches as seen in 2015 World Cup and in the 2019 edition as well and the 36-year-old looked visibly frustrated at the query.

At the end of the question, Rohit pulled off a weary look before issuing a stern warning at the media to not ask such question in press conferences during the World Cup because he won't be answering those at all. He further stressed on the fact that every member in the Indian dressing room are professional cricketers and have all been through such situations previously in their career and that their focus will remain on the trophy and not on the outside buzz.

“How many times have I repeated this? Our work is something else. Our work is not to look at outside buzz and play according to that. All players are professional and they have seen all these things in the past. So, it doesn't make a huge difference. Aise sawal mat puchna jab humlog press conference karenga India me World Cup ke samae. Iska jawab mein nehi duunga (Please don't ask me such questions even when we hold a press conference in India before the World Cup. I'll not answer such questions). It doesn't make sense to keep talking about it because our focus is something else and we as a team would like to focus on that particular thing,” he said.

Watch the video here…

India, who are presently in their Asia Cup campaign and have qualified for the Super Four stage, will begin their World Cup campaign on October 8 in Chennai against Australia before taking on arch-nemesis Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON