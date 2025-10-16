Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are destined to succeed in Australia: Why World Cup 2027 path looks clearer now more than ever

There’s no such thing as a small ODI Cricket World Cup, because every single one matters just a little bit more. But the upcoming tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia might be one of the most defining ones for an Indian team that is set to lose two of its all-time greats. The transition of power has already been made with Shubman Gill taking the captaincy mantle for the 50-over team, but he still finds himself sat between two titans – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, it being all but a certainty that the 2027 World Cup will be their last. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might be the elder statesmen of the Indian ODI team, but they remain two of its best players.(AFP)

That is, of course, if this pair of batters in their late 30s even make it through to the World Cup. Age is not on their side, and they have been told very frankly by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar that their position now depends on ‘merit’. One doesn’t need to read too closely between the lines to know that this is a warning: perform, or you’re gone.

While the RoKo pair have stepped away from T20I and Test cricket over the past 15 months, the 50-over game remains their best format, to which their respective tempos are best suited. If you had to bet on it, Rohit and Virat will be there in Southern Africa when that campaign for avenging 2023 begins. The first step of that process will be the much-awaited three-ODI series against Australia, but the next 15-18 months of international cricket will see India visit three of the four SENA nations for ODI series – all of which will be crucial in preparing this powerhouse team for the conditions they can expect in South Africa.

Virat and Rohit's strong numbers vs Australia

After a few months away from international cricket, a series against Australia in Australia presents the perfect kind of testing ground for Rohit and Kohli to get back up to speed, particularly against an Aussie team that is undergoing a transition of its own but still has some world-beaters in their ranks. This is an opponent both players enjoy batting against: each of them has 8 ODI centuries against the Aussies, with Kohli averaging 54 and Rohit 57.

Even their records on Australian soil show their class as batters. Playing against Australia in Australia, Kohli averages a feather shy of 48, having scored three centuries. It’s not quite his prolific best, but Rohit is a different story: with an average of 58 and four centuries to his name, the pace and bounce of Australian soil is something he enjoys coming onto his bat. It is important to remember that it has been five years since Kohli last played an ODI in Australia, and six years since Rohit last did: these are the numbers that were produced when these players were in their prime, but the lack of ODI cricket in the last few years has meant that they have had to wait to play 50-over cricket down under again.

2023 shows RoKo still have the ability to be stars

That is not to say that the pair doesn’t remain dangerous batters: they are only two years removed from a 2023 in which they played plenty of ODI cricket and lit up cricket once again in very different ways. Rohit showed off his new mould as a dashing aggressive opener, pillaging 1255 runs at a strike rate of 117. Kohli, in the year he took over the record for most centuries in ODI cricket history, struck six of them and also averaged 72 with the bat. Only in his prime between 2016-18 has he had better years in ODI cricket.

All this to illustrate that while they were struggling in Tests, while they were being bypassed by the new generation of T20 cricketers, this remains the format that they have perfected, which remains perfectly in their wheelhouse. Rohit’s ability to combine impact and volume at the top, Kohli’s supernatural understanding of how to craft an innings from number three – these are not things other cricketers in India can replicate just yet.

What's next for Rohit-Virat and the Indian ODI team?

This three-match series in Australia will just be chapter one of what can now very confidently be termed as India’s road to the 2027 ODI World Cup. They will also visit England and New Zealand next year, as well as Bangladesh, and will go on to host some very dangerous teams at home.

There are 27 ODIs scheduled for the next 15 months, which is not too many, but enough to still allow Kohli and Rohit to stay in touch with their competitive side. Not to forget, there will be plenty of cricket to follow in 2027: the World Cup is slated for October-November of that year, and the schedule is not yet prepared for the first part of that year. There will be a lot of cricket, including a likely home ODI series against Australia, and a preparatory trip to South Africa.

Kohli and Rohit have maintained they aren’t done yet — and they have been provided the chance to back that up. It would be a brave person to go against these two legends of the game getting on a roll and entering the World Cup on a high.

India’s overseas ODI series in 2025-2026

3 ODIs vs Australia, October 2025

3 ODIs vs England, July 2026

3 ODIs vs Bangladesh, September 2026

3 ODIs vs New Zealand, November 2026

India’s home ODI series in 2025-2026

3 ODIs vs South Africa, December 2025

3 ODIs vs New Zealand, January 2026

3 ODIs vs Afghanistan, June 2026

3 ODIs vs West Indies, September 2026

3 ODIs vs Sri Lanka, December 2026