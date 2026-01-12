Edit Profile
    Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma role swap under Shubman Gill: Hitman slows down but India’s run-machine hits a new gear

    Rohit Sharma's ODI batting has undergone a transformation since relinquishing the captaincy, with a notable decline in strike rate. 

    Updated on: Jan 12, 2026 6:54 AM IST
    By Probuddha Bhattacharjee
    Rohit Sharma’s ODI batting has always been defined by one instinct: take the game away early. For years, that intent wasn’t just visible in his shot-selection; it was measurable in his scoring rate. While he was India’s ODI captain, Rohit operated at a strike-rate of 111.97 — a number that fits his leadership-era template of powerplay dominance and relentless pressure.

    Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli run between the wickets. (Somnath Sen (ANI))
    The trend since India’s ODI captaincy moved on, however, is not a simple form dip. It is a role and rhythm shift — and it shows up sharply when Rohit’s tempo is placed against Virat Kohli’s in the same post-handover window.

    The numbers that frame the shift

    When Rohit was ODI captain:

    After Rohit’s captaincy ended (Australia 2025 ODIs + South Africa 2025 ODIs + New Zealand 2026 1st ODI):

    • Rohit: 374 runs off 397 balls = SR 94.21
    • Kohli: 469 runs off 442 balls = SR 106.11

    For Rohit, that’s a fall of almost 18 runs per 100 balls. For Kohli, it’s a rise of more than 11 runs per 100 balls relative to the Rohit-captain baseline. In ODI terms, those are not cosmetic differences; they indicate a meaningful change in how innings are being played and distributed.

    Difference of Strike rate in ODIs for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (HT)
    Rohit’s post-handover innings: aggression has become conditional

    Rohit’s strike-rate drop isn’t driven by a consistent slowdown every game. It is shaped by the kind of innings he has played when context demanded control.

    The standout example is 73 off 97 in Adelaide — a classic ODI stabiliser innings that prioritises time at the crease over maximum tempo. That one knock alone pulls the aggregate down, but the bigger point is what it represents: a shift away from “default aggression” into a more situation-bound mode. Even the Sydney hundred, 121 off 125*, is commanding and chase-defining, yet built on sustained control rather than the high-octane powerplay blitz that often marked Rohit’s captaincy phase.

    South Africa adds nuance rather than contradiction. Rohit still produced fast bursts — 57 off 51, 14 off 8, 75 off 73 — but the pattern remains: the aggression appears in phases, not as a constant opening mandate. The innings are more about ensuring India don’t lose the match early than about ending the contest early.

    That is how strike-rate falls for a batter who hasn’t suddenly lost his range: it falls when responsibility shifts toward absorbing risk, batting longer, and responding to match state instead of imposing a single tempo every time.

    Balls faced vs strike rate of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli post Rohit's captaincy handover. (HT)
    Kohli’s post-handover sample: control has gained a sharper edge

    Virat Kohli’s numbers are even more instructive because the post-handover window includes early failures in Australia. Two low scores should crush a small-sample strike-rate — yet Kohli still ends up at 106.11. That can only happen if the substantive innings are played at a genuinely higher pace.

    The South Africa ODIs are central here. A hundred at 135 off 120 is not the old ODI Kohli template of “bat deep at 90 and cash in late”; it’s a quicker, more assertive scoring pattern through the middle overs. The follow-up 102 off 93 sustains that same intent. Most revealing is 65 off 45* — an innings that belongs to a finisher’s tempo, delivered by a batter historically associated with controlled chases.

    Then the New Zealand opener reinforced the direction: 93 off 91, again above a run-a-ball in a long Kohli innings.

    The comparison against the earlier baseline does the heavy lifting. During the Rohit-captain phase, Kohli’s strike-rate sat at 94.67. In the post-handover window, it is 106.11. The difference suggests not a personality change, but an evolution of method: Kohli remaining low-risk while pushing the scoring rate earlier and more consistently.

    What it suggests about India’s ODI innings allocation

    The simplest reading is structural. When Rohit captained, India’s ODI blueprint often looked like a front-loaded attack: win the match by forcing the opposition into defensive fields early. Rohit’s 111.97 in that phase reflects both freedom and captaincy-era responsibility to set the tempo.

    Since the handover, the evidence points to a redistribution. Rohit’s innings have leaned toward insurance value — absorbing pressure, stabilising, and shaping chases even if it costs strike-rate. Kohli, meanwhile, has increasingly become the tempo-carrying constant through the middle overs, with a stronger finishing bite than his Rohit-captain baseline implied.

    In short: the data supports the thesis cleanly. Rohit has slowed materially after the captaincy moved on, while Kohli’s scoring rate has risen relative to the Rohit-captain baseline — most clearly across the South Africa series and the New Zealand opener.

