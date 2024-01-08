Rohit, Kohli's T20I return drawback outlined as former India selector points out major T20 World Cup headache

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were named in a T20I squad for India on Sunday for the first time in 14 months as the BCCI picked a 16-man team for the three-match contest against Afghanistan. The selection hinted that Kohli and Rohit are now part of the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup in June this year, but it also sparked a debate on whether it was a step towards the right direction after nurturing a squad of young T20 talents for almost a year in preparation for the ICC event. Did BCCI take the right call in naming Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan?

The young players, who were roped in following an incredible run in the Indian Premier League 2023 mainly, showed immense promise in the opportunities they bagged over the course of 2023, where India played 16 T20I matches post the IPL season with the senior players rested. But when it comes to ICC events, selectors have always trusted experience more. It was a sentiment echoed by the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly ahead of the squad announcement for the Afghanistan series, and was the same for former India selector Sarandeep Singh.

Sarandeep feels that while there is no substitute to experience with Kohli and Rohit best suited for the job, the selection will likely make it difficult for India to accommodate both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the eventual T20 World Cup squad.

"It is the right call. In ICC events, you need players who can handle pressure well. They both were great in the ODI World Cup and are in top form. However, this development means it would be very difficult to accommodate Jaiswal and Ruturaj," he told PTI.

The former India spinner also justified the reason behind Kohli and Rohit being rested for a period of 14 months, having last appeared in a T20I game in 2022 World Cup semifinal.

"You have to prepare bench strength also. In all probability this will be their last T20 World Cup. If Rohit and Virat were not rested, you could not have tried the likes of Jaiswal, Ruturaj, Jitesh (Sharma) and others. Having said that, these two greats don't need to play the shortest format to make a comeback. Eventually, the performance of all the World Cup probables in the IPL will make the picture clearer for the subsequent World Cup," he added.