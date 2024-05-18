Rohit Sharma walks off to standing ovation in MI's last IPL 2024 match as departure speculations at peak

Rohit Sharma ended a string of low scores in the Indian Premier League on Friday as he hit a brilliant 68 off 38 deliveries during the match against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. While the innings didn't help MI as the side faced a xx-run defeat in its final match of the season, Rohit made a timely return to run-scoring before he transitions into national colours ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas. Rohit Sharma walks back to a standing ovation from the Wankhede crowd

In a season ridden with controversies for Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma also endured an inconsistent outing with the bat. After making a bright start with the bat – which also included a century against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings – Rohit's form fell flat, with the opener being dismissed on four single-digit scores in his next six outings.

On Friday, however, Rohit showed his aggression against the LSG bowlers with a quickfire knock in a 215-run chase, smashing the ball all around the park before being eventually dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi in the 11th over of the run-chase. As Rohit departed, he received a rousing ovation from the crowd at Wankhede.

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma gets a standing ovation at Wankhede

There has been significant speculation over Rohit Sharma's future at the franchise; last week, a video went viral where Rohit was seemingly expressing his frustration at MI in a chat with Abhishek Nayar, the former Mumbai batter. Ahead of the game against LSG, former India captain and bowling great Anil Kumble also hinted at Rohit's potential departure from MI following the 2024 season, insisting that some teams will look for a new captain ahead of the next edition.

The 2024 season was tough for MI and their fans, with controversies surrounding the side even before the tournament began. Hardik Pandya and the MI management received flak from fans across social media platforms after the all-rounder was named the franchise's captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. It didn't help Hardik that his own performances remained disappointing throughout the campaign; he failed to register a single half-century, scoring only 216 runs in 14 matches for the side.

Rohit, Hardik and co. to switch to World Cup mode

With IPL out of picture for MI, their Indian stars – who are also some of the key members of the Indian team – will look to move past the disappointing campaign and focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup. On Friday, MI showed signs of the preparations kickstarting for the Indian team as Jasprit Bumrah – the most consistent performer for the side this year – was rested in favour of Arjun Tendulkar.

Suryakumar Yadav, who had a mixed season with the bat, will also be aiming to improve his performances as he dons the Indian colours. Rohit and Hardik, meanwhile, will switch their roles with the former assuming captain duties again, with Hardik being named his deputy in the 15-member squad.