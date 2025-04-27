Menu Explore
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
Rohit Sharma welcomes comeback-man Mayank Yadav with twin sixes, pacer then floors him with clever revenge in same over

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 27, 2025 04:27 PM IST

Rohit Sharma couldn't make it three fifties in a row on Sunday, falling shortly after smashing Mayank Yadav for two back-to-back sixes.

Rohit Sharma had returned to run-scoring in style over Mumbai Indians' last two matches in IPL 2025, smashing 76* and 70 in matches against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively. However, he couldn't convert his electrifying start to a big score when MI faced Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Sunday, falling on just his fifth delivery of the innings to Mayank Yadav, the Indian pace sensation who made a return to cricket after over six months.

Mayank Yadav made an excellent comeback after being hit for two sixes from Rohit Sharma(X)
Mayank Yadav made an excellent comeback after being hit for two sixes from Rohit Sharma(X)

Rohit smashed the first two deliveries of his innings – both against Mayank – for huge sixes on the leg side, but the variation in pace did the trick for the bowler renowned for his stunning speeds.

Despite being hit for a couple of sixes in the same over, Mayank kept his composure and delivered a 120 km/h slower short ball, wide outside off. Rohit, rooted to the crease, tried to guide it fine but mistimed it.

The ball caught the bottom edge of the bat and flew straight to Prince Yadav at short third man, resulting in the MI opener departing for just 12 off five deliveries.

Watch:

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the Sunday afternoon clash in IPL 2025. The return of Mayank Yadav was the biggest positive for LSG; the pace sensation returned to competitive cricket after a lengthy injury layoff. The match against MI was his first appearance in any form of cricket since the T20I series against Bangladesh in October 2024.

He replaced Shardul Thakur in the playing XI. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, made two changes of their own, drafting in Karn Sharma for Mitchell Santner and handing a debut to Corbin Bosch, who came in for Vignesh Puthur.

After a poor start to their IPL 2025, MI made a remarkable comeback for playoff contention, winning four matches on the trot to score 10 points on the table. LSG, too, have the same number of points but trail MI on Net Run Rate.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with MI vs LSG Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma welcomes comeback-man Mayank Yadav with twin sixes, pacer then floors him with clever revenge in same over
