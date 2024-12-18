'Rohit Sharma will step down as India captain after Australia tour if...': Sunil Gavaskar's staggering claim

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar made a staggering statement on Tuesday, claiming that Rohit Sharma will likely step down from his captaincy role at the end of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia if his woeful run with the bat continues in the next two Test matches. India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts as he walks off the ground due to bad light on day three of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)

The 37-year-old came under fire after a lean run of form in the home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, where he recorded one of his worst-ever performances. The concerns around his form remained even after he reached Australia, where he was pushed down the order to bat at No. 6 in a bid to make way for in-form KL Rahul in the opening spot. Rohit scored only 19 runs in the three innings he played in the series, sparking questions over his future in the format.

Amid the criticism, a viral moment from the Brisbane Test left fans speculating, if Rohit has neared his retirement in the format. Following his dismissal to Pat Cummins on Monday, the India batter had left both his gloves in front of the dugout, thus sparking a furore on social media.

'Rohit will not wait for the selectors...'

Gavaskar, speaking to ABC Sport on Day 5 of the Gabba Test, where the opening session was washed out due to rain, reckoned Rohit will not wait for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee to take the decision on his future as India captain and will step down from the role immediately at the end of the series in Australia if his poor run of form continues in the last two matches, in Melbourne and Sydney.

“I think Rohit obviously will get the opportunity to play in the next couple of matches, that’s for sure. But maybe at the end of it, if he hasn’t scored runs, my feeling is that he himself will take the call,” he said.

“He’s a very conscientious cricketer, he will not want to be a burden on the team. He’s a cricketer who cares very deeply for Indian cricket.

“So if he doesn’t score runs in the next couple of games, I think he himself will step down.”

In the last 13 innings, Rohit has managed only 152 runs, comprising a solitary fifty, at an average of 11.83.