Rohit Sharma's alarming injury update as Rishabh Pant carried off after being hit: 'Same knee where he got surgery...'

India were dealt a massive setback on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match vs New Zealand, in Bengaluru on Thursday. Other than New Zealand rushing to a strong lead, the hosts had to see Rishabh Pant leave the field in the final session. Rishabh Pant being escorted off field after an injury.(PTI)

The wicketkeeper-batter was replaced by Dhruv Jurel, who donned the gloves for the remainder of the session. Giving an update on Pant's injury, India captain Rohit Sharma had positive news for fans, on a rather cautionary note.

"He has got a swelling on his knee. It's the same knee on which he got the surgery. We don't want to take risk. Hopefully he'll be back in this match", Rohit said.

When did Rishabh Pant sustain the injury?

Pant sustained the injury in the 37th over when he couldn't collect a sharply spun ball from Ravindra Jadeja, who bowled from over the wicket, and it slammed on to his knee.

India were initially dismissed for a record low score of 46, as Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke ran riot. Henry picked five wickets, and O'Rourke struck four times. India's highest run-scorer was Pant (20) as they were bowled out in 31.2 overs.

The visitors posted 180/3 in 50 overs, taking a strong lead of 134 runs. It didn't take long for New Zealand to take the lead, courtesy of openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway. NZ skipper Latham departed for 15 off 49 balls, and then Conway built a strong partnership with Will Young (33). Conway eventually departed for 91 off 105 balls, falling to R Ashwin.

Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) remained unbeaten for New Zealand and will resume batting on Day 3. Reacting to his sensational spell after the match, Henry said, "For me it was about working on my game and taking the opportunities that I got. Everytime you come back here (India) it’s a great place to play. All those experiences help. Was great to get out there today. The game being affected by rain, it’s important to have a day like this. It’s usually really difficult here and it’s about carrying on in the same way."