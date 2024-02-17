 Rohit Sharma's instructions on stump mic in 3rd Test prove Virat Kohli correct | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Rohit Sharma's instructions to Mohammed Siraj captured on stump mic during 3rd Test prove Virat Kohli correct

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 17, 2024 07:58 PM IST

A clip of Rohit Sharma instructing Mohammed Siraj and fellow Indian teammates during Day 3 of the Rajkot Test has gone viral on social media.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, is known for his assertiveness both on and off the field. Renowned for his graceful batting style, Rohit doesn't hesitate to take command of his teammates, especially when it comes to fielding during India's matches.

India's Mohammed Siraj speaks to Rohit Sharma during 3rd Test against England(REUTERS)
During the third day of the Rajkot Test, one such moment happened when Rohit Sharma, seemingly frustrated, directed his teammates to fasten the pace of the game. With the threat of over-rate penalties looming over the team, Rohit urged his fellow players to pass the ball and make bowling changes promptly and swiftly.

Rahul Dravid breaks into grudging smile as Yashasvi Jaiswal defies coaching manuals in 3rd Test; Swann coins 'Wallball'

His instructions were delivered with clarity and a touch of humour, amplified by his distinctive Mumbai accent. After the 68th over of the innings from Mohammed Siraj, Rohit could be heard on the stump-mic saying, “Jaldi toh mangao ball yaar, ham log 3 over peeche hain. Ye jaldi all out ho gaye na toh ham log ka vo lagega (Get the ball quickly; we are three overs behind. If these guys get all out now, we will be struck with over-rate penalties),” Rohit said.

Watch:

Notice how Rohit put his point but didn't specifically detail why he wants the ball quickly? He only said ‘vo lagega’ (it will happen). And that's just one of the many examples that prove former Indian captain Virat Kohli right when he revealed this trait of Rohit's in an interview almost seven years ago!

It was Kohli who had first revealed to fans about Rohit's habit of not particularly specifying things. “He will say something, but it's your job to figure out what he actually meant,” Kohli had said during an interview with Gaurav Kapur in an episode of Breakfast with Champions.

In the present context, of course, Rohit was referring to the point deduction in the ICC World Test Championship table. The ICC had introduced deductions in the standings, alongside fines, heightening the importance of maintaining a satisfactory over rate.

Merely three overs later, England were bowled out for 319, handing India a 126-run first innings lead. The hosts eventually ended the day at 196/2, taking a commanding 322-run lead in Rajkot.

