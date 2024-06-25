Gros Islet [St Lucia], : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma surpassed his compatriot Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer in the T20I format and levelled his counterpart Pakistan captain Babar Azam's record for most wins as a captain in T20I format. Rohit surpasses Kohli to become leading T20I run scorer, levels Babar's elusive T20I captaincy record

After witnessing a lean run from Rohit's bat, the fans finally got to witness Ro'Hitman' Sharma peaking at arguably the best moment. In 157 matches, the veteran opener has amassed 4,165 runs at an average of 32.03 and a strike rate of 140.75.

Babar slipped to the second spot with 4,145 runs in 123 matches at an average of 41.03. After the shuffle at the top, Kohli dropped to the third spot with 4,103 runs under his belt in 123 matches at an average of 48.84.

After successfully defending 205 and clinching a 24-run win over the Baggy Greens, in the 60th match, Rohit achieved his 48th T20I win as a skipper including Super Over wins. Babar also has 48 wins as the Pakistan captain in the T20I format in 85 matches.

India's victory sealed their date with England in the semi-final in Guyana on Thursday, and wishes started to pour on X. The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary, Jay Shah congratulated Rohit for his magnificent performance and is hopeful that India will bring the World Cup trophy back to the nation.

"It was the Hitman show! You were simply brilliant with the bat, @ImRo45 ! Our unbeaten run continues as we head to the semis! Let's bring this trophy home, boys!" Shah wrote on X.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha hailed the Men in Blue for their "Blasting performance."

Rohit struck 92 off 41 deliveries and caught Australia in a whirlwind that they couldn't deal with despite a star-studded bowling line-up. His valiant effort, combined with other valuable contributions, powered India to 205/5.

In reply, Travis Head caused India all sorts of trouble but the bowlers inspired the Rohit-led side to a 24-run win.

