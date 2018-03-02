Ross Taylor ruled out of Wellington ODI, Kane Williamson fit for England clash

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the third one-day international against England, while captain Kane Williamson will return.

Taylor hurt his quad during the second ODI, which England won to level the five-match series at 1-1, on Wednesday.

After training on Friday, New Zealand announced Taylor would miss the third game in Wellington on Saturday before being assessed.

However, there was some good news for the Black Caps. Williamson – who missed the second ODI due to a hamstring injury – passed a fitness test and is available.

The three-match series is currently tied 1-1 after England won the second game in Mount Maunganui with Ben Stokes blasting a fifty and taking two wickets. In the first ODI in Hamilton, Taylor’s century had propelled New Zealand to a tense three-wicket win.