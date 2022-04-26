'I was confident of hitting 6 sixes': DC's Rovman Powell on infamous no-ball row, says 'umpire's decision is final'

Rovman Powell has said that he and the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad is looking to leave the infamous no ball controversy from their match against Rajasthan Royals behind them but he was confident of hitting six sixes in the last over to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) match for his side. Chasing an improbable target of 223, DC needed 36 runs from the last over to win the match and Powell sent shiver s down the opposition's spines by smashing three sixes off the first three balls.

IPL Live Score: RR vs RCB | More IPL stories

However, that was quickly marred by the DC bench's actions after the umpire did not call the third delivery a no ball. When the match finally resumed, Powell was unable to send the fourth ball out of the ground and that practically marked the end of the chase.

"It is something we have to put behind us very fast. We have a lot of games coming up, and we have no time to dwell in the past. You know, we have to always look to the future because some important games are coming up. Important games for us to win to qualify for the next round of the competition. We have no time to sit and think about what happened in the past," Powell said in DC press release.

Powell said that he was hoping the umpire would call the third delivery a no ball. Bowler Obed McCoy had sent in a full toss on his hips that Powell sent sailing over deep midwicket.

"To be honest, I was pretty confident (at hitting six sixes in an over). After I got the first two, I was like what can happen from here, and then I got the next one. I was just hoping that it was a no-ball, but the umpire's decision is final, and we as cricketers take that and move on."

"It felt good. I've been searching for that for the last few games, and it's finally good to see a few come out in the middle. It's just for me to take the confidence from that game leading up to the rest of the matches, and just transfer it to the next phase of the competition."

Shocked and furious at the on-field umpires for not calling the third ball of the over a no-ball, DC captain Rishabh Pant first signalled DC batters Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to continue arguing with the umpires. But when nothing happened, the wicketkeeper-batter was seen signalling Powell and Kuldeep to return to the dugout.

Assistant coach Praveen Amre entered the field to request umpires to go to the third umpire but the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan did not budge. While Pant was fined was his actions, Amre copped a two-match ban.