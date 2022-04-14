RR vs GT, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans live

IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Streaming: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will look to get back on winning ways when they take on Rajasthan Royals in a top-of-the-table IPL showdown on Thursday. The Royals have assembled one of the best best bowling attacks for this season and all their spinners and pacers have been right on the mark.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how the Titans’ batters, who are thin on experience, navigate through the Royals bowling. The franchise have relied heavily on Shubman Gill and Pandya. Meanwhile, Matthew Wade has struggled to get runs while David Miller is also yet to fire, leaving rookies Abhinav Manohar and B Sai Surdharshan with more responsibility.

However, Rahul Tewatia seems to be loving his role as the finisher tonking sixes at will.

Here is all you need to know about RR vs GT IPL 2022 match live streaming…

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2022 match between between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2022 match between between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (April 13). The toss for RR vs GT will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans?

The IPL 2022 match between between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the RR vs GT IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.