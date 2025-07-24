'Rubbish': Shastri lambasts Siraj, Bumrah, Kamboj as England score at 5.5 run-rate; Gambhir-Morkel to have 'harsh words'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was unimpressed with India's pace attack during the afternoon session on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test against England. He warned that Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, and Mohammed Siraj could face some “harsh words” from head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel in the dressing room at the tea break. Ravi Shastri was not happy with India's bowling in the ongoing 4th Test

England dominated the second session after Ben Stokes' five-wicket haul helped dismiss India for 358. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett remained unbeaten, adding 77 runs in just 14 overs at a scoring rate of over five runs per over.

Despite pre-match talk of assistance for bowlers, India struggled with their lengths—often bowling too full and failing to hit the right areas. Amid England’s aggressive start, Ravi Shastri fumed on air, slamming the Indian pacers for their “rubbish” bowling.

“Just not consistent enough. They will look back at this session and see, especially some of the boundary deliveries, that it's pretty ordinary stuff, at times rubbish,” he said during commentary after Crawley smashed Siraj for a four down the ground at the start of the 12th over.

When asked by a fellow commentator whether he would have used the exact words had he still been the head coach, Shastri said he would have probably spoken to them in their native language, which would have sounded “harsher.”

He said: “Absolutely, maybe in better terms. Maybe get the local lingo in there, which can sound harsher. Some harsh words will be exchanged by the coach and the bowling coach. That's how he puts it across. It's different. If he can't, then you step in and say exactly the same.”

The England openers continued their dominance in the final session as both the batters brought up their respective half-centuries, en route to a 100-run stand.

Earlier in the day, Rishabh Pant defied a severe foot injury to make a gutsy fifty. The India vice-captain, who retired hurt on Day 1 after fracturing his right foot, returned to bat on the second day amid reports that he has been advised rest for the next six weeks.

Stokes, however, ran through the Indian lower order to record his first five-wicket haul in a Test since a career-best 6-22 against the West Indies at Lord's in 2017.