Rudderless Australia handed rude awakening as World Cup hopes hang in the balance

Two games, two defeats. Suddenly, Australia aren't that formidable a force anymore. Six dropped catches, conceding over 300 runs and responding with not even 200. This sure isn't the mighty Australia the world has known for the last 25 years. Something was amiss, right from the time they began their World Cup campaign last Sunday. The Indian spinners stifled them under Chennai's raging sun, and when the time came to land the knockout blow, the Aussies dropped Virat Kohli. The evident lack of killer instinct and not going for the jugular are traits Australia have never not possessed; this unit however, seems to be battling imposter syndrome, and I'm afraid, it might just take a miracle for the five-time champions to make it to the final four. Josh Inglis is cleaned up by Kagiso Rabada.(Getty)

In 10 matches, six 300-plus totals have been amassed, to go with a score of 400-plus. Australia, in a huge contrast, have managed 199 and 177. Do the math. Even Sri Lanka, who had to win the qualifiers in July to seal a World Cup berth, have knocked off 300 twice. But the OG bad boys have looked clueless, jaded, lacklustre and short of answers. Despite the injuries leading up to the tournament and some questionable selections, witnessing Australia's overwhelming defeat is far from your typical cricket experience.

The rut starts at the core. For starters, Australia entered the World Cup on the back of one specialist spinner in Adam Zampa. Glenn Maxwell, a part-timer, is the only finger spinner in their squad for the biggest stage in India. With the injured Ashton Agar getting ruled out, Australia picked Marnus Labuschagne, another batter, as his replacement. And now they're paying the price for it. Zampa went wicketless for 53 against India and bled figures of 1/70 against the Proteas. In fact, Maxwell outperformed him, finishing with 2/34. In the rarest of rare sights, Australia are under pressure. Don't believe it? Look no further than what Pat Cummins had to say after losing the toss and the awkward position Josh Inglis got himself in while dropping Temba Bavuma's thick outside edge.

What is it that Australia are doing wrong? The spin conundrum notwithstanding, only four of their top seven are proper batters – David Warner, Steve Smith, Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell. Mitchell Marsh, for all the explosivity that he has displayed, is an all-rounder. And here's where the situation worsens. Despite including only 4 batters, Australia don't have five specialist bowlers. Neither Australia's bowling nor batting line-up looks complete, and while this squad is ideal for T20s, it lacks the patience and the calibre of a player going solid from overs 25 to 40. That CA added Labuschagne for a spinner shows that the belief in Australia's top order has been shaken. Four batters, one keeper bat, two all-rounders. Not sure if it's a recipe for success.

Just the plain batting collapses Australia have endured this year sums up the rut even further. Between March and October, the Aussies have crumbled as many as 7 times. They lost 8/59 and 8/60 against India in March, 8/60 and 8/69 against South Africa – a series they lost 0-2 – and another 4/40 and 7/80 vs India, before yesterday's 6 wickets for 70 runs. Grim.

The temptation of playing all-rounders - Marsh and Cameron Green in this case - is understandable but there's a very thin line of difference between them and a specialist top-order or middle-order batter. All-rounders are typically hitters. Look through the pages of history: Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Imran Khan, Andrew Flintoff, Dwayne Bravo – Jacques Kallis is perhaps the only exception but that too because he batted more than he bowled as his career progressed. So when playing an ODI, the ideal time for them is to bat anywhere between overs 35 and 50. Improvisation has never been all-rounder’s strongest suit, hence, whenever they are subjected to quality bowling, especially spinners around over no. 25, clearing the boundary becomes that bit difficult. Which is why it is imperative for Warner, Smith and Labuschagne to fire. Once they do, the auto transitions of Maxwell, Green and Carey will become inevitable.

How Australia can revive their World Cup campaign?

As tough as it looks given the issues they're grappling with, there is a glimmer of hope and it goes by the name of Travis Head. The in-form Head's exclusion – due to a hand injury – has been a huge setback for Australia as his presence along with Warner could have made a world of difference at the top and given Australia the option of making Marsh bat in the middle order. Head is expected to recover – he was included in the squad despite his injury on that very belief – but it might just be too late for Australia.

Their next two opponents are Sri Lanka and Pakistan, with New Zealand and England yet to come. The Aussies need to figure out a way to play around Head. If he's available, good, but worst-case scenario, if he's not, it could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Australia. Nathan Lyon has made himself available and if Head fails to recover in time, Lyon needs to be thrust in. The clock is ticking and time is running out. Patty, here's your chance to make amends.

