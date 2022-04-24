Support, Break, Class: As runs dry up for Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma, who has said what about their form

It has been a torrid outing for arguably two of India's greatest batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both the players have failed to put up an impressive show, which has at times went to affect the performance of their respective franchises in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Batting at an average of below 20, Kohli has so far gathered 119 runs from 8 outings, which also include two golden ducks in consecutive clashes against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rohit, on the other hand, is going through a similar form, with both him and his team failing to click this season.

The Mumbai Indians skipper has managed 114 runs in his seven innings with a a sub-par average of 16.29.

Despite the dip in form, both the cricketers have received good backing from international cricketers from the past and present. While some also suggested a break or a change in batting order.

Here we take a look at who said what on Kohli and Rohit's dry run in IPL 2022:

Legendary English batter Kevin Pietersen has backed Kohli to come good, saying that every single great personality of the sport has gone through what the star player is going through.

You want a fact?



Every single great of our game has been through what Virat is going through.



Want another fact?



They all get through it and deliver on the big stage again… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Mohammed Azharuddin suggested that Kohli should take a break.

Virat Kohli deserves a much needed break from some matches. A little rest should rejuvenate him. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) April 23, 2022

Ravi Shastri, who has worked with Kohli as the head coach of Indian team for close to five years, said there might be a risk of losing 6-7 years of his prime if he doesn't take a break.

"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him. Whether it's 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England," Shastri said on Star Sports after RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in an IPL 2022 match.

Shastri said Kohli might not be the only one who needs a little break from cricket considering the ever-increasing demands of different formats.

"He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain. He is not the only one. There might be 1 or 2 in world cricket going through the same. You need to address the problem upfront," Shastri said.

Mumbai veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni has also backed Kohli and Rohit.

South Africa's U-19 cricket sensation Dewald Brevis also backed Virat Kohli, saying that the world admires him when runs come out of his bat.

Virat Kohli has achieved a lot in the beginning of his career, if he returns to form, he will become more stronger for the opponent, and when runs come out of his bat, the world admires him. will bounce back boss.💔#ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvSRH #IPL pic.twitter.com/iaoI7CTLxP — Dewald Brevis (@DewaldBrevis_17) April 23, 2022

India spinner Amit Mishra also urged everyone to support 'the champions' when they need it the most, remarking that the duo are still the best batsmen today.

They might not be performing today, but one must not forget how hard both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli practice and that is the reason they are still the best batsmen today. So let’s support our champions when they need it the most. #TATAIPL #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/mXRHDau3Qv — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 23, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar feels the form issue concerning both Kohli and Rohit will be resolved after just one good innings.

"It's just one of those things. When somebody goes through a bad patch, then it's difficult. You make simple mistakes, sometimes you get a great delivery, and you get to see a great catch taken. Sometimes an inside edge goes onto stumps.

"It's happening to Kohli too. Kohli's first mistake is turning out to be his last mistake. For both these players, it's just a matter of one innings, one innings where you get to 30, once they get there, they will get the big score,"Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports.

RCB, are currently placed in top 4 with five wins from eight matches. They will next lock horns with in-form Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of the table. They will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

-with ANI inputs