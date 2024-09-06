Ruturaj Gaikwad gets surprising 'MS Dhoni' treatment from pitch invader, fans baffled: 'If he wasn't CSK captain...'

In a rather unexpected incident during the Duleep Trophy 2024 clash between India C and India D at the RDT Stadium in Anantapur, a pitch invader rushed onto the field to touch Ruturaj Gaikwad’s feet, catching everyone off guard. Gaikwad, who is leading the India C side in the tournament, maintained his composure as the fan expressed admiration in this unique manner. Ruturaj Gaikwad during Duleep Trophy first round(X)

Demonstrating grace and humility, Gaikwad helped the fan to his feet and shook his hand, handling the situation with poise, much like his CSK senior, MS Dhoni, has done in similar circumstances over the years.

This gesture from the fan puts to the surface the growing admiration for Gaikwad, who has emerged as a rising star in Indian cricket and a key player for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Under Dhoni’s guidance, Gaikwad has flourished, and this moment of fan reverence suggests that he is beginning to attract the same level of adoration that Dhoni has enjoyed throughout his career.

Here's how fans reacted:

Gaikwad has played for the CSK since making his IPL debut in the 2020 edition of the tournament, and Dhoni handed over the captaincy reins to the Maharashtra batter ahead of the 2024 season, In his first season as the side's skipper, CSK narrowly failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth in the league stage.

Gaikwad at Duleep Trophy

While Gaikwad had a heartwarming moment on the field, he had a challenging day on the pitch, contributing only five runs in India C’s first innings, as they were bowled out for a modest 168.

Gaikwad is yet to make his India debut in the longest format of the game but he produced brilliant performances for the side in his last international outing during the T20I series against Zimbabwe in July. Surprisingly, the batter didn't retain his place in the Indian team for the subsequent white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July/August.

In the Duleep Trophy first round match, India D, led by Shreyas Iyer, are ahead by 202 runs at Stumps on Day 2. Devdutt Padikkal and Iyer were the top scorers for their side, with knocks of 56 and 54, respectively.