Sreesanth namedrops MS Dhoni in striking remark about 'street-smart' Rohit Sharma: 'Even in ICC World Cup...'

A young Rohit Sharma had decided not to watch the ICC World Cup when the stars didn't align for the Hitman back in 2011. The youngster was pretty much vocal about his non-selection for the 2011 World Cup. Rohit had hardly peaked as a premier batter when Dhoni masterminded India's second World Cup title triumph in limited-overs cricket. Almost 13 years after India last won the ICC World Cup, the Asian giants were the hosts of the 50-over spectacle with Rohit at the helm. Rohit arrived as India’s captain for the 2023 edition after a run-fest campaign in 2019. The ex-India pacer mentioned Dhoni while highlighting the captaincy credentials of Rohit (AFP-Getty Images)

With hopes of emulating legendary Indian captain Dhoni at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup, Rohit guided Team India to ten wins in ten matches as the Asian giants remained the only unbeaten side prior to the summit clash against Australia. However, India failed to clear the final hurdle in another ICC event as record-time winners Australia stunned Rohit and Co. in the final of the ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Inspired by Travis Head, Australia had defeated Rohit's men in the World Cup Test Championship (WTC) final. Pat Cummins' Australia registered its second famous win over Rohit and Co. by extending their trophy drought in ICC events last month. Though Rohit failed to repeat Dhoni's heroics, the veteran Indian opener was thoroughly praised for his leadership at the World Cup.

'He’s somebody more like Dhoni bhai…'

Recently, Rohit was hailed as a street-smart cricketer by former pacer Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth ahead of the South Africa tour. Sreesanth, a World Cup winner from the 2011 edition, also mentioned Dhoni while highlighting the captaincy credentials of the veteran India opener. “He’s a street-smart cricketer and he’s somebody more like Dhoni bhai who doesn’t just get off the scene straight away. Even if the bowling’s not that great, even if the fielding’s not that great he makes sure he backs up the fielders, he backs up the fielders. It’s a great trend," Sreesanth said.

'Rohit been there as their best friend'

India's all-format captain Rohit smashed 597 runs in 11 matches for the Men In Blue at the 2023 World Cup. "Even in the World Cup, the players who were not playing he was going to them asking for suggestions. Yes, he’s the captain but he’s been there as their brother and been there as their best friend. So it’s very important. So I think that’s one of the best qualities a captain can have,” Sreesanth added. Rohit will return to lead India in the two-match Test series against hosts South Africa.