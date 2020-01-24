e-paper
Home / Cricket / SA vs ENG: Stokes abuses fan on camera, faces action over angry clash- Watch

cricket Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:12 IST
Agence France-Presse
Johannesburg
England's Ben Stokes walks off after losing his wicket.
England's Ben Stokes walks off after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
         

World cricketer of the year Ben Stokes had an angry altercation with a spectator after being dismissed on the first day of the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

Stokes, the outstanding player in a series which England lead 2-1, stopped briefly as he left the field and appeared to challenge a spectator, who evidently insulted him after the player was out for two.

“Come say that to me outside the ground, you fucking four-eyed c**t,” Stokes said, according to television footage captured as he left the field and started to climb the steps leading to the dressing room.

A clip of the incident was immediately distributed on social media.

 

The England all-rounder, who had been dismissed for just two, could face disciplinary action for uttering an audible obscenity, which is a level one offence according to the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct.

England media manager Danny Reuben said after play that Zak Crawley, the England player appearing at a close-of-play press conference, would not answer questions on the incident.

England were 192-4 at the end of the rain-shortened first day.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

