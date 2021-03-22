IND USA
Representational image.
SA-bound Pak player tests negative for Covid-19, allowed to enter bio-bubble: PCB

After completing his isolation he will undergo two further tests on March 24, PCB said in a release.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:19 PM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday informed that a South Africa-bound player who had tested positive for the coronavirus, returned negative for the virus and he will "enter the bio-secure bubble on Tuesday where he will remain in isolation for 24 hours".

After completing his isolation he will undergo two further tests on March 24, PCB said in a release.

"If the results of both the tests are negative, then he will be allowed to integrate with the side and cleared to travel to Johannesburg on March 26," it added.

Meanwhile, all the remaining 34 members of the side, presently attending a training camp in Lahore, cleared their third Covid-19 tests conducted on March 21. Their final tests will be conducted on Thursday.

On March 17, PCB had confirmed that one member of the squad had tested positive for coronavirus.

"A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men's national cricket team on Tuesday, 16 March. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player," PCB had said in a statement.

"The player who has tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence. If he tests negative, only then he will be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested," it had added.

The 35-member Pakistan squad will depart for Johannesburg on March 26 for the three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa. They will then fly to Bulawayo on April 17 for three T20Is and two Tests against Zimbabwe. The side is scheduled to return on May 12.

